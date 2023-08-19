Russia Launches Fresh Drone Strikes On Ukraine As Moscow Says Attack On Crimea Repelled

Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian Shahed drones that Russia used in its latest overnight attack on Ukraine, the military said on August 19, as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that it had downed a Ukrainian missile over Moscow-occupied Crimea.

"The Air Force in cooperation with the air defense and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 enemy drones," the military said in its daily report, adding that the attacks targeted the eastern, northern, and western parts of Ukraine.

Earlier, an air-raid alert had been declared for the whole territory of Ukraine.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the areas near the southern cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk, the military said on August 19, adding that the Ukrainian forces fought a total of 36 clashes over the past 24 hours along the front line.

The push toward the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol is part of Ukrainian forces' attempt to cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

It comes as a U.S. intelligence report quoted by The Washington Post assessed that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.

However, an unnamed U.S. official who spoke to Reuters on August 18 said despite the report and limited progress toward Melitopol, Washington believed it was still possible to change the gloomy outlook.



The Washington Post reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach Melitopol.

The prediction is largely in line with Washington's view that the counteroffensive is going more slowly than expected.

WATCH: Residents of Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are being transported to safety amid signs of a buildup of Russian forces nearby.

White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment, according to Reuters, but he said there had been a number of analyses about the war in Ukraine and many of them had changed as events unfolded.

Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message that Ukraine is preparing "powerful things" to strengthen the state, including weapons for Ukrainian soldiers and opportunities for the country's defense.

"We are doing everything so that on the eve of the Independence Day of our country, it can be said that Ukraine has taken another step toward the circle of the strongest states in the world," said Zelenskiy, referring to the August 24 holiday.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said that air-defense forces on August 19 shot down a missile over the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula overnight, adding there were no casualties and no damage.

"A Ukrainian missile was timely detected and shot down while in the air by Russian air-defense means," the ministry said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Residents of the Crimean city of Simferopol reported hearing a blast overnight.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

With reporting by Reuters