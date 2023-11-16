News
Finland Closes Four Russian Border Crossings To Stop Asylum Seekers
Finland will close four of the nine crossing points on its border with Russia to stem a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic country, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said. The Finnish president on November 15 said a rise in the number of asylum applicants arriving on the country's eastern border appeared to be triggered by Russian revenge for Finland's defense cooperation with the United States. "The government has today decided that Finland will close some eastern border crossing points. The eastern border for that part will close on the night between Friday and Saturday," Orpo told a press conference.
Serbian Regional Assembly Dissolved; Early Elections To Be Held December 17
The regional assembly of Serbia's autonomous region of Vojvodina dissolved itself on November 16 and announced that early regional elections will be held on December 17 together with nationwide early parliamentary and local elections. Out of the assembly's 120 members, 95, including those representing the ethnic-Hungarian minority accounting for 13 percent of the region's 2 million inhabitants, voted in favor. Four lawmakers voted against. Regular elections were to be held by May 2 next year, but most lawmakers argued that holding the poll together with nationwide elections would save taxpayers' money. Ethnic Hungarians are Vojvodina's and Serbia's largest ethnic minority. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Moscow Court Sentences Leader Of Russian Volunteer Corps Fighting On Ukraine's Side To Life
A Moscow court on November 16 sentenced in absentia Denis Kapustin (aka Nikitin), a commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) that fights along Ukrainian forces against Russian troops invading Ukraine, to life in a special-regime prison -- the toughest type of penitentiary in Russia. RDK and fighters of a group calling itself the Free Russia Legion have said they are anti-Kremlin Russians seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin. They have claimed responsibility for several incursions into Russian territory from the Ukrainian side of the border since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by REF/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russia Adds Three Arrested Navalny Lawyers To Terrorist List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on November 16 added three of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- to its list of extremists and terrorists, meaning that Russian banks must freeze their accounts and stop providing them with services. The three were taken into custody last month for allegedly participating in an extremist community because of their association with Navalny and his foundation fighting corruption. In early November, rights group Memorial recognized the trio as political prisoners. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Prosecution Seeks Seven Years For Kyrgyz Blogger Who Wrote About Issues At Mining Complex
The prosecutor in the trial of Kyrgyz blogger Yryskeldi Jekshenaliev, who was arrested in August on charges of making public calls for mass disorder and violence, asked a Bishkek court on November 16 to convict and sentence the defendant to seven years in prison. The probe against the 20-year-old blogger was launched in August 2022. His arrest came hours after President Sadyr Japarov condemned unspecified "defenders" of the environment in the region, calling them "false patriots and liars." The charges against Jekshenaliev stem from his Facebook posts about ecological problems at an iron-ore mining complex. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Russian Air Force Commander Found Dead At Home
The former commander of Russia's 6th Air and Air Defense Forces Army, Vladimir Sviridov, and his wife, Tatyana, were found dead in their home near the southwestern city of Mineralnyye Vody, Russian media reported on November 16. According to the reports, investigators suggest the deaths were nonviolent. Some reports said one preliminary lead by investigators is possible carbon-monoxide poisoning. The 68-year-old Lieutenant General Sviridov led the 6th Air and Air Defense Forces Army in 2005-09. Federal Security Service (FSB) officers are investigating. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Leader Continues Hunger Strike In Jail To Demand Open Trial
The lawyer for the chairman of the unregistered Algha Kazakhstan party, Marat Zhylanbaev, said on November 16 that his client had lost 13 kilograms while on a hunger strike launched on October 30 to protest against a court decision to hold his trial behind closed doors. Zhylanbaev's trial on charges of taking part in the activities of a banned group and financing an extremist organization started on November 1. Zhylanbaev rejects the charges against him, calling them politically motivated. Last week, Human Rights Watch urged the Kazakh authorities to immediately release Zhylanbaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Armenian Police Release Woman Who Fled Native Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence
The Marem women's rights organization told RFE/RL on November 16 that Armenian police released a 21-year-old woman who fled her native region of Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus to escape domestic violence. According to the watchdog, Fatima Zurabova left a police station in Yerevan with human rights activists and is currently in a safe place. Zurabova was detained in Armenia a day earlier on an unspecified charge allegedly committed in Russia, which she denied. Zurabova's relatives, who arrived in Armenia immediately after her detention, tried to "persuade" her to return to Ingushetia, but she refused. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza's Wife Concerned For His Life
The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has expressed concern over his health, saying he is being kept in punitive solitary confinement in a Siberian prison despite having a serious medical condition resulting from when he was poisoned in 2015 and again in 2017.
Speaking at the House of Lords in London on November 15, where she accepted Liberal International's 2023 Prize for Freedom on her spouse's behalf, Yevgenia Kara-Murza said her husband has been held since September in a 1.5-meter-by-3-meter cell equipped with only a bed and a stool, while he needs permanent medical assistance and special physical exercise on a daily basis because of his diagnosis of polyneuropathy -- a serious disease affecting peripheral nerves.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza called her husband's placement in solitary confinement "torture," adding that he may face another assassination attempt while in custody.
"Because they have kept him isolated, it makes me very much concerned for his life," she said.
On November 1, guards in the prison in the city of Omsk placed Vladimir Kara-Murza in solitary confinement for the fifth time.
The 42-year-old was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
The former journalist, who holds both Russian and British passports, has spent years as a politician opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for human rights violations.
Though no conclusive scientific proof has been publicly identified, Kara-Murza and his allies point to strong circumstantial evidence that he was deliberately targeted with poison. Russian authorities have denied any involvement in the alleged attacks.
Kara-Murza was an advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. In March, the United States sanctioned six people, including three judges, due to their role in Kara-Murza’s detention.
Kara-Murza is one of many opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Over the past two decades, a series of poisonings, inside and outside of Russia, have targeted dissidents, former intelligence agents, and opposition activists.
With reporting by Voice of America
Turkey Opens Delayed Debate On Sweden's NATO Bid
Turkey's parliament opened debate on November 16 on Sweden's NATO aspirations as it neared meeting a major Western defense alliance objective despite its fury at Israel's war with Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Western governments. The discussions in the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee represent an important moment for both European security and Turkey's relations with the West. Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military nonalignment and sought the nuclear protection afforded by the U.S.-led organization in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Their bids won fast-track approval by all other NATO members except for Turkey and Hungary.
Armenia Reaffirms Willingness To Take Part In Trilateral Meeting In Brussels
Armenia reiterated its readiness to attend a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan in Brussels under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel as the second high-level Armenia-EU Political and Security Dialogue session ended in the Belgian capital on November 15. The meeting was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian and EU diplomat Enrique Mora. "The unacceptability of the use, or the threat of use of force, was strongly highlighted, during the meeting," the parties said. "The EU reiterated its unequivocal support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders of Armenia," a joint press release said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
In Kyiv, Zelenskiy, Cameron Hold Talks Focused On Continued Military Support For Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks in Kyiv focused on further British military support for Ukraine with U.K.'s new foreign secretary, David Cameron, Zelenskiy's office said in a message posted on social media on November 16.
Cameron, a former British prime minister who was appointed foreign secretary in a surprise move on November 13, visited Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine as the war in Gaza threatens to draw global attention away from Russia's continued invasion of its neighbor.
Zelenskiy's announcement, which came amid a fresh wave of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, did not say when the visit, Cameron's first trip abroad as foreign secretary, took place.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying on X, formerly know as Twitter.
"The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help," he said in a video accompanying his X message.
In the video, Cameron said that his visit was meant to reassure Kyiv of Britain's "moral support, diplomatic support, but above all, the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes" for Ukraine in its efforts to stave off Russia's aggression.
On November 15, Zelenskiy said Ukraine cannot afford a stalemate in the war against Russia.
"If we want to end the war, we must end it," he said during an interview with African journalists. "End with respect so that the whole world knows that whoever came, captured, and killed, is responsible."
According to Zelenskiy, if the war becomes a stalemate, the next generations of Ukrainians will have to fight because Russia "will come again if it is not put in its place."
Ukraine's air defense said in a statement on November 16 that it had shot down 16 out of 18 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight.
The statement said that air-raid alerts had been declared in many Ukrainian regions, without specifying the number. In the previous days, Ukraine had twice declared nationwide air-raid alerts.
In Ukraine's central region of Khmelnitskiy, the region's deputy governor, Serhiy Tyurin, reported that Ukrainian air defense had been asked to provide protection against possible Russian strikes around the city of Starokostyantyniv, where a military airfield is located.
Witnesses described hearing explosions, but there was no immediate information about potential victims or damage.
Rescuers working at the site of a Russian missile strike in Selydove in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk have found the body of a third victim under the rubble, Ukraine's Emergency Service said on November 16.
Regional authorities said Russian troops used an S-300 antiaircraft system to launch four missiles at the city early on November 15, striking a four-story apartment building.
Two bodies were found on November 15, including that of an 85-year-old woman. Several other people were wounded in the strike that partially destroyed the building.
In Russia, a military unit in the Volgograd region was targeted by a drone strike that burned down an ammunition depot, the Astra channel reported on Telegram, posting a video purportedly showing the fire.
In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down five Ukrainian drones early on November 16.
Three drones were downed off the coast of Moscow-occupied Crimea and two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the western region of Bryansk, the Ministry said.
"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the spot," Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine has not commented on the report, which could not be independently verified.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 65 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its daily report.
Heavy fighting was under way in the Kupyansk area of the Kharkiv region and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle for months, the military said.
Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Kherson directions in southern Ukraine, the military added, without offering details.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine 'Cannot Afford Any Stalemate' In War With Russia, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine cannot afford a stalemate in the war against Russia, saying this would create a "volcano that is sleeping but will definitely wake up."
"We cannot afford any stalemate," Zelenskiy told African journalists in Kyiv. "If we want to end the war, we must end it. End with respect so that the whole world knows that whoever came, captured, and killed, is responsible."
According to Zelenskiy, if the war becomes a stalemate, the next generations of Ukrainians will have to fight because Russia "will come again if it is not put in its place."
Zelenskiy’s comments come two weeks after General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, said in The Economist that the war had "reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate."
Zelenskiy admitted that the situation on the battlefield remains very difficult, but said he does not believe that the war has reached a stalemate. He emphasized that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia until Russia completely withdraws from Ukrainian territories.
Zelenskiy on November 15 also spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his press service said.
The two leaders talked about the situation on the battlefield, defense cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and "increasing the capabilities of mobile fire groups to combat [drones]."
Zelenskiy thanked Canada for a new sanctions package and praised Ottawa's initiative to create an international coalition for the return of deported Ukrainian children. Canada proposed the coalition at a summit of national security and foreign policy advisers on Ukraine's peace formula in Malta on October 29.
Zelenskiy and Trudeau "coordinated the next steps regarding the development of this initiative at the highest level," the president's office said in a statement.
In other diplomacy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Pierre Elbronn, special representative of the president of France for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
"We discussed the involvement of the private sector in reconstruction. We are preparing specific projects in this direction," Shmyhal said on November 15.
He also thanked France for extending the mandate of the French Development Agency to Ukraine and pointed to "a number of examples of establishing ties between the communities of Ukraine and France."
Elbronn announced his trip to Ukraine earlier, saying he would meet with government officials. He also published a photo with representatives of the regions of Ukraine, naming infrastructure projects in the Mykolayiv region and Dnipro as among the initiatives discussed.
"Our French regions are also considering cooperation with the regions of Ukraine on an equal basis," the official added.
Forty-Two Bosnian Citizens, Relatives Cross From Gaza Into Egypt
The Foreign Ministry of Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed on November 15 that 42 Bosnian citizens or members of their families had crossed into Egypt from Gaza.
Their arrival in Egypt was the result of "several weeks of efforts by all actors and institutions involved in the complex evacuation process," the Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The message added that due to the difficulty of reaching the border, “one part did not manage to evacuate."
The ministry said it would continue to monitor the development of events in the evacuation process from Gaza through members of its staff and ambassadors.
There are 54 people on the list to be evacuated from Gaza, 19 of whom are Bosnian citizens, while the rest are their relatives, according to the ministry.
The Bosnian ambassador to Egypt, Sabit Subasic, confirmed earlier to RFE/RL that he was heading to the Gaza Strip due to the evacuation of Bosnian citizens and that he expected to accept the initial 42 people who crossed into Egypt and was trying to accept two more.
It is not yet known when the group will arrive in Sarajevo.
Previously, the Association of the Palestinian Community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which represents Palestinians who live in the country, stated that the evacuation of Bosnian citizens was proceeding according to plan and that they had "crossed over to the Egyptian side."
Bosnian Security Minister Nenad Nesic told reporters on November 15 that "all those persons who are in Gaza and have valid Bosnian documents and do not pose a danger to Bosnia-Herzegovina" will be evacuated in accordance with his competences.
Those without Bosnian citizenship will have to pass security checks, Nesic said.
He also said that before their evacuation it will be important to see if they have any other basis allowing them to return to Bosnia.
He also said that he sent the Foreign Ministry’s list to the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA).
Prague Freezes Russian Property On Czech Territory
The Czech government on November 15 froze property owned by Russia on Czech soil as it put a company managing Russian property abroad on its sanction list. "The government has approved the freezing of Russia's state property in Czechia," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said. "This is the end of commercial activities used by Russia to finance the murdering of Ukrainians," he added. The company's bank account will be frozen and so will listings of its real estate in the land register in order to prevent sales. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hailed Prague for taking "this principled stand."
U․S․ To Deliver Report On Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Leading Up To Azerbaijani Offensive
The United States is preparing a comprehensive and transparent report on what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of Azerbaijan’s offensive in September, a U.S. State Department official told a congressional hearing on November 15.
James O’Brien, assistant secretary at the department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said the investigation is focused not only on what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh on the day of the offensive but also during the months preceding it.
“We have commissioned independent investigators. We have our own investigators working in the field. There is information available from international nongovernmental organizations and other investigators, O’Brien told the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe.
“And as we develop the record of what happened, we will be completely open about what we are finding. I can’t put a timeline on this investigation, but we will inform you as we go forward,” he said.
The hearing follows the exodus of nearly all ethnic Armenians from their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's lightning military operation in September. The offensive ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
O’Brien said the State Department is also working on support for Armenia, the refugees' destination, adding that he has been impressed by the Armenian government’s commitment to reforms and diversifying existing economic, political, energy, and security relationships, particularly those in the trans-Atlantic region.
“I think we owe it to the people of Armenia to help them through this difficult situation so that those choices they have made very bravely [help them] have a more secure, stable, and prosperous future,” the U.S. diplomat added.
O’Brien told the committee that Washington insists that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have complete access to the territory and that they receive adequate information “so that they can make real choice about their future.”
U.S. and EU officials have urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The leaders of both countries have said they are ready to begin talks.
Members of the committee also discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, emphasizing that the countries hindering the process, including Russia, should be kept away from the negotiations.
Reflecting on events in September, Representative Bill Keating (Democrat-Massachusetts) said that despite months of diplomatic talks earlier this year that had led to “significant progress,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “decided to break with the internationally accepted and lawful diplomatic path, instead opting for the use of military force in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
Keating said he supports U.S. humanitarian and economic assistance to displaced people in Armenia and ensuring "accountability for any potential crimes committed against those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh or those who are choosing to remain there.”
With reporting by Heghine Buniatyan
Iranian Rights Lawyer Sotoudeh Released From Prison After Posting Bail, Husband Says
Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been released from prison, her husband said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sotoudeh was released on November 15 after posting bail, said Reza Khandan. Sotoudeh began a hunger and medication strike late last month after being severely beaten during her arrest. Khandan told RFE/RL then that his wife embarked on the strike after she was detained during the funeral of Armita Garavand, who succumbed to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over an alleged head-scarf violation.
Appeal Of Former Russian Governor Furgal Against His 22-Year Sentence Denied
The Moscow regional court has rejected an appeal filed by Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, against a 22-year prison term he was handed in February after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and of ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, charges he has steadfastly denied. Furgal, who took part in the November 15 hearing via a video link, reiterated his innocence. Furgal's arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked months-long mass protests in the Khabarovsk capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Woman Charged In Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger Pleads Not Guilty As Trial Starts
Darya Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, pleaded not guilty to a charge of terrorism as her trial started on November 15 in St. Petersburg.
Trepova was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2 killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. Fifty-two people were wounded in the attack. Tatarsky was reportedly in a meeting when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him, which then exploded.
Trepova said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device in the statue. Co-defendant Dmitry Kasintsev, who is accused of providing Trepova with accommodation after the deadly blast, pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
The 26-year-old Trepova is charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
The Ukrainian-born Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 and of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
With reporting by Fontanka
Iranian Police Arrest 300 People For Attending Party Where Men And Women Mixed
Iranian police arrested 300 people at a party in the central city of Semnan because the event allowed the mixing of men and women.
Colonel Ali Mirahmadi, deputy commander of Semnan Province's law enforcement, announced the arrests at a "mixed-gender party" on November 14, “utilizing covert intelligence and surveillance tactics” at the gathering, which was held in a hall located on the outskirts of the county.
Accused of violating social norms, the 300 men and women were detained in a reflection of the increasing efforts by Iranian authorities to curb activities deemed inappropriate under the country's strict Islamic codes. Mirahmadi also confirmed that the venue hosting the event was closed down for "trade violations."
Separately, the Qom University of Medical Sciences has imposed academic suspensions on several students for organizing mixed-gender parties, accusing them of "undermining the social and educational structure and promoting permissiveness through social media activities."
In addition to parties where both men and women are in attendance, some gatherings, called "hijab unveilings" -- women in attendance do not wear the mandatory head scarf -- have also seen police interventions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab sparked by Amini's death have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
More recently, the country has been put back on edge by the death of 17-year-old Armita Garavand in a Tehran subway in October.
Garavand was pronounced dead after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While protests against the crackdown and curbs on freedoms appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to remain a flashpoint, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
FlyDubai Resumes Flights To Afghanistan After Two-Year Hiatus
Officials from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on November 15 welcomed the resumption of FlyDubai flights to Kabul's international airport two years after stopping service following the collapse of the Western-backed government. All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war. A United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai flight landed in Kabul on November 15. FlyDubai, the sister carrier of long-haul airline Emirates, now will make two flights a day to Kabul.
Kazakh Court Acquits Defendant In High-Profile Trial Related To Killing Of 4-Year-Old During 2022 Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A military court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has acquitted the defendant in a high-profile trial related to the death of a 4-year-old child during unrest in Kazakhstan in January last year that claimed at least 238 lives.
Aikorkem Meldekhan was shot dead in Almaty -- most likely by military personnel, according to official investigations -- when she and other members of her family were in a car on their way to a grocery store on January 7, 2022. The vehicle was sprayed with at least 20 bullets, also wounding Aikorkem's 15-year-old sister. A forensic investigation concluded that the bullets were shot from firearms used by the military.
The Military Court of Almaty Garrison found the defendant in the case, a military serviceman, Arman Zhuman, not guilty.
Prosecutors sought seven years in prison for Zhuman on a charge of abuse of power with the usage of firearms that led to the death of a child.
The trial, which started on July 26, was held behind closed doors as the court said some of the materials were classified.
Lawyers of Meldekhan's family have insisted the case should be sent back for additional investigation and that the charge be changed from abuse of power to the murder of a minor and attempted murder. They also wanted other military personnel involved in the deadly shooting brought to justice.
The girl's family also requested that probes be launched against investigators and prosecutors who initially closed the case.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by Kazakh security forces during a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January 2022.
With the country in the throes of unrest, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave police and military troops the controversial order to "shoot to kill without warning." He justified the move by saying that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" had seized the Almaty airport and other buildings. No evidence of foreign-trained demonstrators has ever been presented.
The order sparked an outcry, and Aikorkem's picture turned into an image symbolizing the victims of the crackdown, many of whom were killed -- some by torture -- by police, security forces, and military personnel, including troops of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, whom Toqaev invited into the country "to restore law and order."
Navalny Associate, Ex-Deputy Minister Milov Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison In Absentia
A Moscow court on November 16 sentenced to eight years in absentia former Deputy Energy Minister Vladimir Milov, an associate of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, on a charge of distributing fake information about Russian armed forces involved in the Kremlin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The charge against the opposition politician, who currently resides abroad, stems from his stream on the Navalny Live YouTube channel in March 2022, where he talked about Russian troops' alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Family Says Afghan Worker Killed, Body Burned By Employers In Turkey
The family of an Afghan migrant worker in Turkey has accused his employers of killing him and then burning his body to cover up their crime.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 15, Qamar Gul said her husband, Wazir Mohammad Nourtani, didn't return from work in Turkey's western Black Sea province of Zonguldak on November 9.
She said she reported his disappearance to the police on November 10 and "around noon the next day, they informed me that they had found a body."
"When they showed me the body, it was my husband," she said.
Nourtani, 50, worked in an illegal coal mine in Zonguldak. He was the sole breadwinner for his family of five.
According to reports in Turkish media, police have arrested six people in connection with his death, including the owners of the illegal mine where he worked.
The suspects, the reports say, have confessed to his murder after he fell unconscious while working. The owners allegedly didn't take him to the hospital. Instead they killed him in an apparent bid to prevent their illegal mine from being discovered.
Police have not commented officially on the case.
"I want to ask them, why did they kill him?" Gul said, questioning why they didn't take him to the hospital.
"Why did they set him on fire?" she added. "They broke his arms and legs and smashed his head."
After living in Iran for two decades, Nourtani moved to neighboring Turkey earlier this year to escape Tehran's ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants.
He is not the first Afghan suspected of being killed in the country. There have been several reports of Afghans who entered Turkey from Iran being shot dead.
Turkey, like Iran and Pakistan, has begun to deport a large number of Afghans back to their country, with almost 4,000 leaving in recent weeks. Over the past month, some 400,000 Afghans have been repatriated from those two countries.
Turkey hosts more than 3.2 million registered Syrian refugees. Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, it has seen an increasing number of Afghans arriving via Iran.
Putin Signs Amendments To Presidential Election Law That Limit Reporting During Vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restrict coverage of the poll scheduled for March next year by the media.
The bill, endorsed into law on November 14, permits only those journalists working for officially registered media outlets to attend sessions held by the country's election commissions.
The law also says that only those "who have a right by the Russian Federation's laws" to take pictures and record video at voting sites can do so, while such photo and video coverage must not violate the secrecy of the ballot and confidentiality of personal data.
In addition, the law restricts journalists' work at voting stations located in military units, allowing only media outlets approved by the commanders of the units to cover the election process.
The Central Election Commission, under the legislation, now has the right to change the election procedure on territories where martial law has been introduced. The commission is to take into consideration the thoughts and opinions of the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service, and local governments when making decisions, the law says.
Russian embassies and consulates now have a right to change the date and time of elections if citizens' lives and health are under threat.
The exact date of the next presidential election is expected to be announced by parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, in mid-December.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the amendments to the law on presidential elections were necessary due to "a special situation" in Russia's "new territories," a reference to Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
Putin has yet to announce whether he will take part in the poll, though most analysts expect him to run.
According to constitutional amendments introduced in 2020, Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, is eligible to take part in two more presidential elections.
With reporting by Meduza and RIA Novosti
Subscribe