Russia Expels Nine Finnish Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia said on July 6 it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbor and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure. Finland said last month it was expelling nine Russian diplomats, accusing them of working on intelligence missions. Russia had also decided to close the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, accusing Finland of pursuing a "confrontational" policy towards Moscow. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russians Reportedly Listed As Syrian Athletes At Arab Games
Russian athletes have reportedly appeared under false names in the list of competitors for Syria at the Arab Games in Algeria, but according to Russia's Sports Ministry there is no foul play. A Russian reporter, Sergei Lissin, said five female athletes were part of the Syrian team, although their international federations list them as Russian citizens. Lissin said two were competing in cycling and one each in athletics, badminton, and swimming. The Sports Ministry said some athletes were no longer part of Russian teams and that data on the Arab Games website was incorrect. Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from most international sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Arrives In Sofia For One-Day Visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived on July 6 in Bulgaria, a major arms maker and ally, for talks that are to include Kyiv's push to join NATO. Zelenskiy said on Telegram that he would hold "in-depth talks" with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, as well as meet with President Rumen Radev, other government officials, and parliamentarians. On the agenda are "defense support, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, the NATO summit, security guarantees and the implementation of the Peace Formula," he added.
Lukashenka Claims Wagner Boss Prigozhin Is In Russia, Not Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner -- who led a short-lived mutiny last month -- is in Russia and not in Belarus, the leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed.
Speaking to reporters in Minsk on July 6, Lukashenka also said that Wagner fighters have remained at the camps where they had lived before the rebellion on June 24.
"As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenka said, without providing any evidence to support his claim.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin have remained unknown since his fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched toward Moscow last month, representing the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
On June 27, Lukashenka said that Prigozhin was in Belarus.
Lukashenka, a Kremlin ally, helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end the standoff in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his troops. Under the deal, Prigozhin and his fighters were to be allowed to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka didn’t specify the location of the camps where the Wagner mercenaries are allegedly based, but they fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine before the mutiny.
Asked if Prigozhin and his mercenaries were relocating to Belarus, Lukashenka said that would depend on decisions by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not tracking Prigozhin's movements.
Peskov told reporters on July 6 that no date had yet been set for a meeting between Putin and Lukashenka, adding that he could not yet confirm details of what would be on the agenda.
Russian state TV launched an attack on Prigozhin, calling him a “traitor” and accusing him of corruption. A report broadcast on the evening of July 5 purportedly showed law enforcement raids on Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg office and one of his “palaces.”
The footage showed bundles of cash, gold bars, an arms cache, and a collection of wigs in a luxurious residence, along with a helicopter that allegedly belong to Prigozhin.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and the BBC
Seven Detained In Western Germany Over Suspected Terrorist Cell
Seven people have been detained in western Germany on suspicion of forming an Islamist terrorist cell, prosecutors said on July 6. They are also alleged to have supported the Islamic State extremist group. The men are from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, according to prosecutors. Another man and his wife were reportedly arrested by Dutch authorities. The man is also suspected of belonging to the group. Prosecutors said the men entered the country together shortly after the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 with the aim of "carrying out high-profile Islamic State-style terror attacks in Germany."
Ukraine And Russia Should Stop Using Cluster Bombs, Human Rights Watch Says
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that have killed Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on July 6, as the United States weighs whether to answer Ukraine's call to supply it with the weapons. The group called on Russia and Ukraine to stop using the weapons and urged Washington not to supply them. More than 120 countries have signed on to an international treaty banning the weapons, which typically scatter a large number of smaller bomblets over a large area that can kill or maim unwary civilians months or years later. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Novaya Gazeta Journalist Diagnosed With Brain Injury, Multiple Fractures After Attack In Chechnya
Russian investigators have opened a criminal probe into an attack on award-winning journalist Elena Milashina, who was badly beaten in Chechnya on July 4 along with lawyer, Aleksandr Nemov, while the two were on a business trip to the Caucasus region.
Milashina, 45, who covers rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper, Novaya gazeta, received a brain injury, bruises, and up to 14 fractures in her hands in the beating, Novaya gazeta said on July 5 after she was examined in a Moscow clinic.
Milashina is conscious and in stable condition, Novaya gazeta Europe said, citing doctors. The condition of Nemov, who was stabbed in the leg, has not been reported.
The newspaper released pictures of Milashina showing both her hands bandaged. The attackers also shaved her head and doused green antiseptic on her face and head.
Milashina noted that the attackers grabbed her equipment but didn’t touch cash and other valuables that she and Nemov had with them, leaving her certain that the attack was directly related to their professional work in Chechnya.
She said in a video released by a human rights organization that she heard the attackers tell Nemov that he defends too many people in Chechnya.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement that it opened a criminal inquiry into intentional infliction of "moderate" bodily harm and "light" bodily harm.
Official investigations into rights abuses are very rare in Chechnya.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said investigators were carrying out their work and that it would take time for a full probe to be conducted.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists -- Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev -- all of whom have fled the country, citing harassment by Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Hours after the attack, Musayeva was found guilty of fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. Critics called the charges against her politically motivated.
International media advocates, rights groups, and the editor of Novaya gazeta voiced concern for Milashina.
"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult. She was really severely beaten," Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, told AFP.
The journalist said in the video that around 10 to 15 attackers had beaten her with plastic pipes.
She said that authorities routinely used such pipes to attack detainees in Chechnya, and that she had written about the practice before.
"It is a powerful weapon," she said in the video. "It really hurt."
Since 2000, Novaya gazeta has seen six of its journalists and contributors killed.
Muratov, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, suspended the newspaper’s operations in March 2022 after receiving warnings from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor regarding its coverage of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian Attack On Lviv Apartment Building Kills Five; Zelenskiy Chides West's Foot-Dragging On Crucial Weapons
At least five people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv, Ukrainian officials said, describing it as the “heaviest attack” on the city’s civilian areas since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
Lviv regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said the death toll increased when a woman's body was recovered from the rubble.
The Interior Ministry said on July 6 that 34 people, including a child, were wounded in the nighttime attack, which destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building.
Some 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged in the cruise missiles strikes, according to city authorities. Emergency crews rescued seven people from the rubble and evacuated 64 others.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a video online that showed buildings with parts of their roofs and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed, and rescuers searching through the rubble for survivors.
He offered condolences to the families of the victims. "There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one,” he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted seven of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles that Russian forces fired from Black Sea toward Lviv Province and its namesake regional capital at around 1 a.m. on July 6.
Located near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, Lviv is more than 500 kilometers from the front lines of the war in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s counteroffensive to dislodge Russian forces is in its early stages.
In an interview aired on July 5, Zelenskiy said the counteroffensive started later than he wanted because the West failed to supply needed weaponry early, allowing Russian forces more time to set up and fortify defenses.
Speaking in an interview with CNN, broadcast on July 5, Zelenskiy said that the delay added difficulties on the battlefield when the counterattack was finally launched last month.
His comments also come at a crucial point in the conflict after a short-lived armed rebellion by troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary group on June 23.
“I’m grateful to the U.S. as the leaders of our support,” the Ukrainian leader said in the interview from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
“I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines,” he added.
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast. But Kyiv has suggested that it still has not deployed the bulk of Ukraine's Western-trained forces and heavy equipment.
Zelenskiy again made an appeal for the advanced weaponry -- including F-16 fighter jets -- he says is needed to broaden the counteroffensive and push Russian forces back.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it needs Western aircraft to help it successfully counter the aerial dominance Moscow has established since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
“In some directions, it will give us an opportunity to start the counteroffensive.... In some directions, we cannot even think of starting it, as we don’t have the relevant weapons. And throwing our people to be killed by Russian long-range weapons would be simply inhumane,” Zelenskiy said.
“It’s not even about the Ukrainian advantage in the sky over the Russians.... This is only about being equal. F-16s help not only those on the battlefield to move forward. It is simply very difficult without cover from the air,” he added.
The dust is still settling in Russia after Prigozhin, a Kremlin-connected restauranteur who built Russia’s most notorious private mercenary company and became a merciless critic of how Russia’s military waged war on Ukraine, led the Wagner march on Moscow that saw little opposition from the military and ordinary citizens.
Commenting on the attempted mutiny, Zelenskiy said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would move quickly to try to "consolidate his power" after the gravest challenge to his 23 years as Russia's preeminent leader.
“We see Putin’s reaction. It’s weak,” Zelenskiy said. “Firstly, we see he doesn’t control everything. Wagner’s moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn’t control the situation in the regions.... All that vertical power he used to have is just crumbling down."
Son Of Former Would-Be Belarusian Presidential Candidate Sentenced To Eight Years
The son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.
The Minsk District Court on July 5 sentenced Eduard Babaryka, 34, for “organizing mass riots” and “inciting hatred.”
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father’s election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially get registered as a presidential candidate.
“I have not committed a single crime I am accused of," said Eduard Babaryka, who has been in custody since his arrest and was kept in handcuffs during the trial. "The investigation did not find a single piece of evidence of my guilt.”
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, wife of Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who supporters say was the actual winner of the August 2020 election, strongly condemned Eduard Babaryka’s sentencing as a “vile act of revenge” for supporting his father.
“This injustice can’t be allowed to stand,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said that the time Eduard Babaryka spent in pretrial detention through December 14, 2021, on charges of evasion of taxes and fees will not count toward the eight-year sentence.
Prosecutors brought new criminal charges against him after the initial 18 months of pretrial detention on the tax evasion charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
According to the indictment, Eduard Babaryka allegedly helped Syarhey Tsikhanouski organize mass riots and incite enmity, state news agency BelTA reported.
Prosecutor Aleksandar Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, and sentence him to 10 years, Vyasna reported.
Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced in July 2021 to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) last month cited sources as saying that the elder Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
The August 2020 vote was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, and the country at Lukashenka's direction began to crack down on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
With reporting by AP
Navalny Raps 'Nonsense' Evidence Presented At His Trial, Earning Laughs In Courtroom
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny tweeted on July 5 that lyrics from popular Russian hip-hop artist Morgenshtern have been entered as evidence in his current closed-door trial in which he faces an additional three decades in prison on charges of “extremism.”
His tweets show a photo of the printed lyrics of Mongenshtern’s song Navalny Lyokha, which praises Navalny as “the best” and in which the rapper declares himself a member of the Lyokha gang. Lyokha is an affectionate shortening of Navalny’s first name.
The page of lyrics was stamped three times by court investigators and signed by the Russian prosecutor’s special investigator, indicating that the prosecution considered the song legitimate evidence of Navalny’s intent to violently overthrow President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
In response, Navalny said during the hearing that he asked his co-defendant, Daniel Kholodny, to give him a “fat beat” and that he rapped the song, seeking to highlight the absurdity of the so-called evidence. Navalny reported that the performance earned laughs from the secretary, bailiffs, and the judge.
“So that’s how my trial is going, with jokes and laughter,” Navalny tweeted. “We’ll laugh at all the nonsense the investigators stuffed into the case files, they’ll give me 15-20 years, and we’ll go our separate ways.”
Navalny and Kholodny face charges of creating an "extremist" group, making calls for "extremism," creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights, financing of "extremism," involving a minor in criminal activities, and rehabilitating Nazism.
The trial is seen as another attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most prominent critics amid a nationwide crackdown on civil society during the unprovoked war against Ukraine.
The rap incident is not the first controversy surrounding the trial, which began on June 6. Navalny's legal team and Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, initially requested the recusal of Judge Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered there, and that the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
Suvorov rejected the motion and decided on June 19 that the trial will be held behind closed doors in a makeshift courtroom in a penal colony 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny said then that holding a closed-door trial in a maximum-security penal colony is like a "confession" by the Russian authorities.
Navalny is currently serving a combined 11 1/2-year prison sentence for prior charges. He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Morgenshtern also made headlines recently when a show in Kyrgyzstan was canceled for being a “bad influence” on young people. Morgenshtern was labeled a foreign agent by Russia in May 2022 after releasing music criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Ukrainian Man Dies After Detonating Device Inside Kyiv Court
A man who detonated an explosive device on July 5 inside a district court in Kyiv was killed by the explosion and two members of a rapid-response security unit were injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Klymenko confirmed that the man was Ihor Humenyuk, who had been accused of detonating a grenade near the Ukrainian parliament building in August 2015 that killed three soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard and injured more than 140 people.
Humenyuk, a member of the nationalist Svoboda political alliance, was accused of throwing the grenade amid protests over a bill meant to give more autonomy to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The hearing on July 5 was to extend Humenyuk's pretrial detention, his lawyer said, according to the Ukrainian publication Grata.
The city military administration said the explosion took place at 5:20 p.m. in the Shevchenskivskiy court.
The Interior Ministry's press service said Humenyuk locked himself in a restroom after the hearing and threw explosives at a guard. He then wanted to leave the building but was stopped when an officer fired a shot in the air. He barricaded himself in the restroom and again threw explosives, which injured the two rapid-response security unit employees.
The employees' injuries are not life-threatening, but Humenyuk "died from the explosion," Klymenko said.
Explosives technicians and other investigators are working at the scene, and criminal proceedings have been opened, the Interior Ministry said. Investigators hope to determine how the explosives were brought into the court.
Humenyuk’s lawyer, Oleksandr Sviridovsky, is quoted by Grata as saying that his client had been in pretrial detention center for almost eight years. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, his request to be released from custody to go to the front had been refused.
"He wanted to fight [and] repeatedly appealed [for release]. But, you see, we have what we have," said Svyridovsky.
With reporting by Reuters
IAEA Experts At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Request Additional Access To Confirm No Explosives Present
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on July 5 called for additional access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine to confirm there are no mines or explosives at the site after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of planning provocations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week reiterated warnings that Russia is planning provocations at the Russian-occupied facility, and the Ukrainian military said foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the roof of the power plant.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement on July 5 that the IAEA is aware of reports that mines and other explosives have been placed in and around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but IAEA experts on site have inspected parts of it and have not observed any visible indications of mines or explosives.
At the same time, they have requested additional access "that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives at the site,” Grossi said.
IAEA inspectors in particular want access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4, he said.
The Ukrainian military said on July 4 that explosive devices had been placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units.
The IAEA also wants access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant, Grossi said.
Moscow's claims about a potential provocation at the plant came from an adviser to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency who said Russia has received information that the Ukrainian Army will try to attack the ZNPP on the night of July 5.
Grossi, who has called for a security zone to be set up around the plant, stressed the importance of the IAEA team checking all parts of the plant to monitor full compliance with principals for protecting it and preventing a nuclear accident.
"With military tension and activities increasing in the region where this major nuclear power plant is located, our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground," Grossi said.
"Their independent and objective reporting would help clarify the current situation at the site, which is crucial at a time like this with unconfirmed allegations and counter allegations," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation at the plant was the top agenda item on July 5 at a meeting of Ukraine's top military commanders.
Zelenskiy said the commanders spent two hours discussing the main challenges, including the protection of the nuclear power plant, the situation at the front, and the expansion of Ukraine's own production of military equipment and weapons.
Ukraine also called on the international community to respond to the situation at the ZNPP.
"It's high time the world took immediate action," the Foreign Ministry said.
Grossi also said that the IAEA team present at the plant had not reported any recent shelling or explosions and added that the military presence at the site appeared unchanged.
Russian forces have occupied the plant since shortly after Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated his warning that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. In a recent training scenario, local emergency crews prepared for large-scale radiation decontamination measures and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents from four Ukrainian regions.
The plant, which is not generating electricity, has been affected by shelling that has caused outages of electrical power, which the plant needs to maintain the cooling of its reactors.
Grossi last visited the plant in June after the Kakhovka dam burst, saying then that he was "very concerned" about active combat near the plant.
The rupture of the dam downstream from the plant also caused a reduction in the supply of water in a reservoir used to refill a pond that the plant uses to keep its six reactors from overheating.
With reporting by AFP
Chief Of Russia's Yandex Faces Court Case For Gay 'Propaganda'
The chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed Internet company Yandex faces prosecution in a Russian court for alleged offenses under the country’s so-called gay "propaganda” law, a notice on the court's website said on July 5. The law bans "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors. The move to prosecute Artem Savinovsky, for which no hearing date was listed, comes a day after a different court levied a 1 million ruble ($11,048) fine against an online film database owned by Yandex under the same law. When contacted by Reuters, Yandex said it would appeal any court finding against its CEO. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Navy Says Iran Tried To Seize Two Oil Tankers Near Strait Of Hormuz
Iran tried to seize two oil tankers in international waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz early on July 5, firing shots at one of them, the U.S. Navy said.
It said that, in both cases, the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the U.S. Navy responded to distress signals, and that both commercial ships continued their voyages.
“The Iranian Navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters,” said Commander Tim Hawkins, spokesman for the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. “The U.S. Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures.”
Iran said it had obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager tanker after it collided with an Iranian vessel.
It was the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the first report came at 1 a.m. when one Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss. The Iranian vessel departed the scene when the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived, it said.
About three hours later, the U.S. Navy received a distress call from the Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager while the ship was about 30 kilometers off the coast of Oman. Another Iranian naval vessel had closed within 2 kilometers of the Richmond Voyager while hailing the tanker to stop.
The McFaul directed course toward Richmond Voyager at maximum speed as the tanker continued its transit, the Fifth Fleet said.
"Prior to McFaul’s arrival on scene, Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons," the statement said. "Richmond Voyager sustained no casualties or significant damage. However, several rounds hit the ship’s hull near crew living spaces. The Iranian Navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived."
U.S. oil company Chevron confirmed to Reuters that it managed the Richmond Voyager, that its crew was safe, and that the vessel was operating normally.
Iran’s state media cited the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Hormozgan Province in the country’s south as saying in a statement that Iran had obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager after it collided with an Iranian vessel carrying seven crew members.
Five people were seriously injured in the collision, the IRINN news agency said, citing the statement.
The United States in May increased the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz with its partners following an uptick in Iranian merchant vessel seizures, the Fifth Fleet said.
With reporting by Reuters
Putin Ally Appointed To Head Russia's TASS News Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin's former election spokesman has been appointed to run the state news agency TASS, according to a government order published on July 5. The Kremlin has tightened its control over the media since the start of the Ukraine war, forcing the closure of leading independent news outlets and designating many journalists and publications as "foreign agents.” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order dismissing Sergei Mikhailov as general director of TASS and appointing Andrei Kondrashov in his place. Kondrashov, 50, is a state television journalist who in 2018 worked as the press secretary of Putin's election headquarters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Four Pakistani Soldiers Killed Amid Surge In Terror Attacks
At least four soldiers were killed in northwestern Pakistan amid a surge in terrorist attacks in the country, the military said on July 6. Three soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan, a region that long served as a base for Islamist militants. In a separate incident, an army officer was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. There has been a 79 percent increase in militant attacks in Pakistan during the first six months of 2023, according to the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
Iran Maintains Crackdowns, Executions Over Protests, UN Says
Iran is still meting out harsh punishments on those suspected of involvement in mass protests, including "chilling" executions, a UN fact-finding mission said on July 5. Iran was rocked by demonstrations sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress rule for women. In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. Chairwoman Sara Hossain said that, 10 months on, the Amini family's "right to truth and justice remains unfulfilled.” "The lack of transparency around the investigations into her death is further evidenced by the arrest and continued detention of the two women journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who first reported on the event," she added.
Three Leading EU Parliamentarians Call On EU To 'Finally' Impose Sanctions On Dodik
Three leading European parliamentarians have called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over his efforts “to systematically undermine" Bosnia-Herzegovina. In a statement issued on July 5, the European Parliament’s chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, David McAllister; the standing rapporteur for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Paulo Rangel; and the chairman of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo, Romeo Franz, said it is high time for the EU and its member states to impose targeted sanctions on Dodik, who is already under U.S and U.K. sanctions, and his allies. “The EU’s credibility is at stake,” the statement said. Dodik has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Georgia Condemns Ukraine For Its Protests Over Health Of Former President Saakashvili
Georgia's Foreign Ministry criticized Ukraine on July 4 for urging the Georgian ambassador to return to Tbilisi for consultations over the poor health of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is also a Ukrainian citizen. The Foreign Ministry called Ukraine's action “an extreme form of escalation.” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had summoned Georgian Ambassador George Zakarashvili to express its protest over the apparent significant deterioration in the health of Saakashvili, who was convicted of abuse of power while he was president from 2004-13. Saakashvili appeared severely emaciated on July 3 during video-link testimony to a court considering a new abuse-of-power case against him. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Planning 'Dangerous Provocations' At Nuclear Plant, Zelenskiy Claims In Call With Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 4 repeated his warning that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Zelenskiy said in a statement after a phone call with Emmanuel Macron that he told the French president that Russian troops occupying the plant in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine are preparing provocations and that the two agreed to keep the situation under control together with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Zelenskiy’s statement reiterated a warning he issued on July 2 that Russia could be preparing an explosion at the nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy said then that there was “a serious threat” that Russia was prepared to set off “a local explosion” that could lead to a radiation release.
His statement on July 4 came after the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russia might be preparing for a provocation “in the near future” on the territory of the plant, which has been taken offline but still requires electrical power and water to cool its six reactors.
"According to operational information, foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant),” the General Staff said.
It said the detonation of the objects would not damage the plant’s power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine.
The General Staff emphasized that Ukrainian armed forces "do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law, monitor and control the situation, and are ready to act under any conditions."
Moscow on July 4 made its own accusation against Kyiv in connection with alleged preparations for an incident at the plant.
An adviser to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, Renat Karchaa, said on Russian state television that Moscow has received information that on the night of July 5 “the Ukrainian Army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.”
He claimed that Ukraine planned to use "high-precision, long-range weapons" as well as drones.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the claims made by either side.
Fears over the safety risks for the nuclear plant have been constant since the start of Russia's invasion. The two sides have regularly accused each other of putting the plant's safety at risk.
With reporting by AFP
EU Envoy Says Pristina Must Take Steps To De-Escalate Tensions Before Sanctions Will Be Eased
The European Union will not lift political and economic sanctions on Kosovo unless the government in Pristina de-escalates tensions with ethnic Serbs, the EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia said on July 4 after a meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Miroslav Lajcak said after meeting with Kurti in Pristina that there was agreement on the need for progress on de-escalation and assessed his conversation as "important, open, and honest."
He told reporters he presented his ideas and proposals during the meeting, which he said will help the parties better understand each other's positions. Lajcak added that they agreed the talks would continue.
The EU has measures ready for Serbia if de-escalation does not continue, but he pointed out that it is his wish that there is no need for sanctions and that the two sides hold talks.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held crisis talks in Brussels separately with Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22 and presented the EU’s requests for Kosovo and Serbia in connection with the situation in the north.
Among them are new elections as soon as possible in four Serb-majority municipalities with the unconditional participation of Kosovar Serbs.
Tensions boiled over last month after the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in the four towns following a boycott of the vote called by Serbian leaders. Belgrade in the past has played a key role in the participation of Serbs in elections organized in Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.
The EU also requests an immediate suspension of police operations near municipal buildings in northern Kosovo and the transfer of the four mayors to temporary alternative facilities from which they can perform their duties.
Serbia is requested to ensure that the demonstrators are withdrawn from the municipal buildings in parallel with the withdrawal of the Kosovar police.
The EU has begun to implement sanctions against Kosovo due to the failure to fulfill these requirements. The measures include halting visits by Kosovar officials to the EU and a suspension of a large part of EU economic aid.
Kurti said in a statement that he told Lajcak that "the EU's punitive measures against Kosovo are unfair and make the dialogue asymmetrical."
Lajcak is scheduled on July 5 to visit Serbia as part of his effort to convince the parties that, in addition to de-escalating the situation, they should return to dialogue.
Lajcak also met with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani during his visit to Pristina. They discussed overcoming "current political and security challenges,” Osmani’s office said.
"Kosovo's institutions are committed to overcoming current challenges together with international partners. Kosovo has shown its will for de-escalation, offering to organize new elections in the north of the country in accordance with Kosovo's legal framework," Osmani was quoted as saying.
The announcement said Osmani also emphasized that "criminal groups and individuals who were violent against the police, journalists, members of KFOR, EULEX, and citizens must face justice" and that Kosovo remains "unwavering in its goal for peace and stability in the country and the region."
EU spokesman Peter Stano said Lajcak's visit to Pristina and Belgrade is part of his work on "moving the dialogue forward."
Brussels has repeatedly asked Kosovo and Serbia to take steps to immediately de-escalate tensions and return to EU-mediated dialogue with the aim of normalizing relations.
Kurti and Vucic have held several "crisis meetings" with European officials in Brussels but have not held bilateral meetings. The meetings have ended without concrete results.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Reports Heavy Fighting In East As Russia Accuses Kyiv Of Attacking Border Region
Heavy fighting continues in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported on July 5, adding that there had been 40 combat clashes in the area during the previous 24 hours.
"Our soldiers continue to conduct offensive actions south and north of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries,” the military said in its latest update.
It added that more than 15 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, and Khromov, came under shelling by Russian artillery.
The military also said that the Russian Army has intensified reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the border areas near the town of Siversky.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod governors said the regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of July 5, adding that no casualties were reported.
"The town of Valuyki is under fire from Ukraine's armed forces," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram early on July 5.
"Air-defense system worked, but there is destruction on the ground," Gladkov added.
In a separate statement, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said that a school and a private house were damaged when the village of Tyotkino came fire.
Ukraine's military said late on July 4 that it had destroyed a formation of Russian forces in Makiyivka in the Donetsk region while Russian-installed representatives accused Kyiv of targeting a hospital, adding that one civilian died and 36 were injured as the result of the attacks.
"As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the defense forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiyivka ceased to exist," Ukraine's military said in a statement issued late on July 4.
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiyivka.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
Earlier on July 4, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said his country’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has been "particularly fruitful" in the last few days.
"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task -- the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian Army," Danilov said on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Looks Forward To More 'Fruitful Cooperation' After NATO Chief's Mandate Extended
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a telephone call on July 4 that he looks forward to "continuing our fruitful cooperation" after Stoltenberg's contract to lead the military alliance was extended by one year.
Zelenskiy congratulated Stoltenberg and thanked him for his "constant personal efforts to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations," according to the presidential press service. Zelenskiy also emphasized that "now is the time for powerful decisions and concrete steps in this direction."
The press service added that the two leaders also discussed the situation at the front and "the latest events inside Russia" during the call, which came as they coordinated positions before next week's NATO summit in Vilnius.
Stoltenberg commented on the conversation in a tweet. "A very good conversation with President Zelenskiy about the latest events in Ukraine and our preparations for the NATO summit. In Vilnius, the members of the Alliance will make decisions on strengthening long-term support, improving our political ties and bringing Ukraine closer to NATO," he wrote.
NATO announced earlier on July 4 that Stoltenberg’s contract will be extended by another year as the military alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader as war rages in Ukraine rather than try to agree on a successor.
Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic alliance’s civilian leader since 2014, and his tenure had already been extended three times before the latest decision to keep him.
"Honoured by NATO allies' decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024," Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. "In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever."
The extension will see Stoltenberg remain in charge during next year's summit in Washington marking the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding.
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other NATO nations also hailed the decision to extend Stoltenberg as the alliance’s chief.
"With his steady leadership, experience, and judgment, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Expected To Visit Sofia On Same Day As Parliamentary Vote On Ukraine's Membership In NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Bulgaria on July 6, according to Bulgarian media reports confirmed by RFE/RL.
Though the Council of Ministers said it could not confirm the reports, sources within the ruling majority told RFE/RL they were true.
Information about Zelenskiy's visit first appeared in Bulgarian news media on July 4. It was also published by Ukrainian media, but only quoting the Bulgarian news reports.
Zelenskiy’s visit to Sofia is expected to coincide with the Bulgarian parliament's adoption of a declaration in support of Ukraine's NATO membership.
The declaration on July 4 won the support parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and a vote on the declaration is included in the parliament's draft agenda for this week.
Bulgarian news reports say Zelenskiy's visit will be a chance for him to express gratitude for Bulgaria's assistance and make new requests for support.
The government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who took power in early June, has signaled a break from the previous caretaker government's reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine.
Despite Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's stated opposition to sending military aid to Kyiv, the government last week approved a new package. The Council of Ministers said it was in accordance with a December 2022 parliamentary vote approving an agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine on the provision of arms, equipment, and ammunition.
Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgarian, a member of NATO and the European Union, will take place just days ahead of a NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius at which Ukrainian membership in NATO and new military aid is expected to be discussed.
The last time Bulgarian government representatives met with Zelenskiy was during a visit in April 2022 to Kyiv of a delegation headed by then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Later, Petkov admitted that Bulgaria had sent military aid to Ukraine through third countries because of the resistance of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which was a coalition partner at the time.
Romanian Authorities Raid Dozens Of Homes For Elderly Over Suspicion Of 'Inhumane' Treatment
Romanian authorities on July 4 raided several nursing homes and elderly care facilities in Bucharest and other locations in Romania over allegations of patient abuse.
Prosecutors with Romania’s anti-organized crime agency (DIICOT) and Romanian police searched dozens of homes as part of an investigation into mistreatment and exploitation of elderly and disabled people.
The victims were subjected to “inhumane” or degrading treatment, were forced to work without pay, and were not given sufficient food and adequate medical treatment in facilities for the care of elderly and disabled people, DIICOT said in a news release.
The prosecutors allege that two criminal gangs exploited vulnerable people in a systematic way for profit at the homes, which had been paid to look after their residents.
In addition to ill-treatment, the vulnerable people were kept "in a state of servitude to the members of organized criminal groups" so that the groups’ leaders and the other members could illegally collect their benefits, Romanian police said.
In addition to raids at the facilities, the police said another 21 searches took place in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Ialomița at the offices of public and private institutions that should have defended the interests of vulnerable people but did not do so.
According to DIICOT and Romanian police, 26 arrest warrants were issued for suspects, whose hearings are to be held at the DIICOT headquarters.
Another 15 witnesses were summoned, and their hearings will be held at the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of the Romanian Police.
The actions on July 4 took place after Romanian media published reports in February that revealed some of the treatment. In one of the reports residents of the village of Voluntari near Bucharest told broadcaster Digi24 they had seen residents begging for food at the fence around one of the homes.
With reporting by dpa
