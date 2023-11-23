News
EU's Frontex To Provide Additional Support To Help Finland Patrol Russian Border
The European border protection agency Frontex plans to send 50 border guards and other staff to Finland to bolster the country's border security after an increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing from Russia.
The influx has already prompted Finland to close all but one of the border crossing points along its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.
Frontex said in a statement on November 23 that the "significant reinforcement" it plans to send is expected to be on the ground as soon as next week, with the first group of officers to be provided on November 29 to expand an existing mission of 10 officers.
The reinforcements will include border surveillance officers, support for registering migrants, document experts, and interpreters, Frontex said.
The statement emphasizes that events on the Finnish-Russian border affect the security of the entire European Union and says that Frontex's involvement entails "the humanitarian aspect of this scenario," especially in the harsh weather conditions and lack of preparation among the people arriving.
According to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, about 100 people asked for asylum at the Vartius and Salla crossings on November 23. They are citizens of Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Yemen, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria, YLE said.
Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants from a range of countries to the border.
"Finland cannot be influenced, Finland cannot be destabilized," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an address to parliament on November 23. "Russia started this, and Russia also can stop it.”
The Kremlin denies the charge.
Finland announced the closure of all but one of the crossing points along its border with Russia from November 24 in a bid to stem the flow of asylum seekers. Orpo said at a news conference on November 22 that the move would leave only the northernmost border crossing open.
According to Finland's border control, that crossing, Raja-Jooseppi, known as Lotta on the Russian side, was calm on November 23, but Finnish authorities are preparing for an onslaught of migrants.
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, said on Telegram that there was a "congestion of refugees from other countries who want to get to Finland" in the Kandalaksha region.
Chibis said border guards and police "check the documents of foreigners in detail," but did not specify whether foreigners who do not have the right to enter Finland will be allowed to proceed through the checkpoint.
Helsinki claims that in the past the Russian authorities did not allow citizens without the necessary documents to cross but without explanation suspended the practice.
Finnish border guards and soldiers on November 22 began erecting barriers, including concrete obstacles topped with barbed wire, at some crossing points.
With reporting by AP
Armenia Says No Intention Of Quitting Russian-Led CSTO Despite Summit Snub
Armenia is not considering quitting the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a senior official in Yerevan said on November 23, despite Yerevan's decision not to attend a CSTO summit in Minsk on November 23.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safarian also told reporters that Armenia also had no intention of raising the issue of the withdrawal of Russia's military base in the northwestern Armenian town of Gyumri, where several thousand Russian troops are stationed.
"At the moment, there are no such topics on our agenda," Safarian said.
Armenia drew criticism from Russia earlier this month after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said he would not attend the CSTO summit. Other Armenian officials have also declined to participate in events held by the CSTO, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Armenia has previously opted out of CSTO maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan and ignored ministerial meetings of the CSTO, and its absence at the summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending, highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow.
Armenian authorities have also accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the breakaway Azerbaijani region.
Moscow has rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 23 that Yerevan's decision not to attend the CSTO summit was not in the "long-term interests of the Armenian people" and chided Armenia for what she described as veiled efforts by Yerevan to change its foreign policy in favor of the West.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also lamented Armenia's decision not to attend the summit but said that the Kremlin expected that Armenia "will continue its work within the framework of this organization."
Summit host Alyaksandr Lukashenka was more outspoken, saying, "Some of our partners took steps and made statements that were provocative."
The Belarusian strongman said complaints should be voiced "in an eye-to-eye conversation instead of dumping stuff into the media." He added that it was "irresponsible and short-sighted" to create a "conflict situation" in the group to the benefit of the West.
Pashinian told the Armenian parliament earlier this month that the fundamental problem with the CSTO was that it had failed to legally fixate what its area of responsibility would be in case Armenian territory and its borders needed protection.
He and other Armenian officials have said that the CSTO's failure to respond to the security challenges facing Armenia meant that "it is the CSTO that is quitting Armenia and not Armenia that is quitting the CSTO."
Speaking in parliament on November 15, however, Pashinian refused to be drawn into the discussion of whether Armenia planned to formally quit the CSTO or speak about any security alternatives.
"We are not planning to announce a change in our policy in strategic terms as long as we haven't made a decision to quit the CSTO," Pashinian said.
With reporting by AP
CSTO Summit In Minsk Forges Ahead Without Armenia
Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed "urgent problems of international and regional security" at a summit in Minsk on November 23 that was notable for the absence of a representative from member-state Armenia.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk acknowledged before the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Kygyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan gathered for the summit that Armenia's absence meant the lack of a quorum, but he told journalists that all the decisions approved would be "absolutely legitimate."
Aleynyk said he had discussed "issues and mechanisms for approving decisions" with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in a phone call. The Belarusian minister said that according to the CSTO rules, all decisions are made in consultation with all countries.
"We agreed that after the summit, the secretary-general of the CSTO will visit Yerevan. And, of course, we will pass all the decisions that were finalized here as part of the conciliation commission to our Armenian partners. And we will count on them to join us," Aleynyk said.
The summit was hosted by authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and attended by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin said it "regretted" Armenia's decision to skip the summit amid concerns that Yerevan could pull out of the alliance.
"We hope that Armenia does not change the vector of its foreign policy and remains our ally.... We will continue to talk to them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV.
Pashinian last year criticized the CSTO for its refusal to support Armenia when it faced "Azerbaijani aggression," saying this had been damaging to the CSTO's image in Armenia and abroad.
Lukashenka said the situation in the Caucasus "and some dissatisfaction of one of the members" of the CSTO had been discussed.
"We will not hide the fact that we also discussed the situation in the Caucasus and the certain dissatisfaction of one of the CSTO members," Lukashenka said. "We have come to the joint conclusion that there have always been problems, there are and there will be problems. But if we are to solve these problems, we should do it at the negotiation table and not through unreasonable demarches.”
At the same time he expressed hope that "we will see our Armenian friends" in St. Petersburg at an economic forum.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safarian told reporters in Yerevan earlier on November 23 that Armenia was not considering quitting Russian-led alliances, including the CSTO.
An official statement from the Belarusian president's office said the summit discussed "current problems of international and regional security, definition of new tasks, as well as approval of a number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective security."
Among the decisions made at the summit was the approval of Russian Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov to the post of the head of the Joint Staff of the CSTO. A decision was also made on the allocation of quota positions in the CSTO for the next three years.
It also was decided that the chairmanship of the CSTO will pass from Belarus to Kazakhstan from January 1, 2024.
Additionally, the leaders signed documents on measures to develop the CSTO crisis-response system and approved a new provision on the order of response of the CSTO to crisis situations and on the order of adoption and implementation of collective decisions on the use of forces.
They also approved a regulation on the joint press center of the CSTO and discussed issues related to the strengthening and development of CSTO military cooperation and the organization's budget.
With reporting by AFP
Iran 'Secretly Executes' Man Convicted Of Killing Member Of Security Forces
Iran has secretly executed a man convicted of killing a member of the security forces during mass protests that swept the country last year, the Norway-based Hengaw organization said on November 23. Milad Zohrevand, 21, was executed at dawn in a prison in the western city of Hamadan, the rights group said. Zohrevand received no prior notification that his execution was imminent and was not granted a final meeting with his family, the group added. It was the eighth execution carried out in cases related to protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in morality-police custody.
Former Ukrainian Agency Chief Detained Under Suspicion Of Graft
A specialized court in Ukraine has accepted a request by anti-corruption prosecutors and ruled to place the ex-chief of the country's special communications agency in custody, setting his bail at 25 million hryvnyas ($687,000).
Yuriy Shchyhol, the chief of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP), was fired by the government on November 20 when he was officially declared a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million).
Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects into the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021.
The SAP on November 22 announced that the anti-corruption court agreed with the joint SAP and NABU request to keep Shchyhol in custody.
Earlier on November 22, the SAP reported that the anti-corruption court also ruled to hold in custody the alleged organizer of the fraudulent scheme regarding the purchase of information systems, whose bail was set at 50 million hryvnyas ($1.375 million).
The suspect's identity was not made public by the SAP, but Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Center named him as entrepreneur Roman Koval.
Anti-corruption prosecutors allege that during 2020-2022, Koval, in collusion with Shchyhol's agency, developed a fraudulent scheme to seize budget funds allocated for the purchase of equipment and software.
According to the investigation, a procurement contract went to a company controlled by "the organizer of a criminal network that supplied software to a an enterprise called Ukrainian Special Systems, which belongs to SSSCIP, at an inflated cost."
On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new reforms aimed at boosting Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union that include a draft law increasing the powers of the SAP, a move that Zelenskiy said "should have been implemented decades ago."
In its annual progress report, the EU earlier this month recommended opening up accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets all conditions but urged Kyiv to continue to take firm steps in the fight against endemic corruption.
EU Executive Approves $1 Billion In Funds For Hungary
The European Union executive on November 23 approved Hungary's revised economic recovery plan, paving the way to pay out 900 million euros ($1 billion) to Budapest as the bloc seeks to overcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto on more aid to Ukraine. The EU's Brussels-based executive, the European Commission, froze Hungary out of the bloc's post-pandemic economic stimulus due to concerns over corruption and backpedaling on democratic checks and balances under Orban.
Ukrainian Sentenced In Russia To 18 Years For 'Terrorism'
A military court in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Holubyev to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for terrorism, a court spokesperson said on November 23. Russia's Federal Security Service claimed that Holubyev orchestrated a blast in the traffic police building in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and was planning two more attacks. The court said Holubyev had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in March 2022. Ukraine did not comment on the verdict. Melitopol was captured by Russian troops in early March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Armenian PM Says No Mass Migration Of Karabakh's Displaced Observed
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says there is no mass migration from Armenia of ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite large numbers having left the country in the immediate aftermath of Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in late September.
An overwhelming majority of Nagorno-Karabakh's estimated population of 100,000 people fled their homes and crossed into Armenia following Azerbaijan’s one-day military offensive on September 20.
Pashinian, speaking during the government’s weekly session on November 23, said that "a rather disturbing number" of Karabakh Armenians left the country in the first days after their exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh.
In September, he had put the number of those who left at an estimated 3,000.
"We assumed then that in most cases people were just going abroad at the invitation of their relatives and that they would later return," Pashinian said on November 23, claiming that the situation "has stabilized" currently.
The Armenian government provided the displaced people with both financial assistance and housing relief.
Karabakh Armenians who did not have a place to stay in Armenia were provided with temporary shelters in community housing. The government further allocated financial aid to the displaced people to help them pay for rent and utilities.
Armenia is a strategically located but relatively poor Caucasus country, where an estimated quarter of its 2.8 million people live below the poverty line, and its economy has been impacted in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic and a second war with neighboring Azerbaijan in late 2020 that lasted six weeks and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides dead.
Pashinian, however, said in his address that Armenia had created some 180,000 new jobs over the past five years despite all difficulties, bringing the number of registered jobs to what he said was a record 730,000.
Pashinian said that the influx of displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite all the current difficulties, will eventually have a beneficial effect and "jobs will continue to be created as a result of the full involvement of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in the labor market."
Three Patients Die In Romanian Psychiatric Hospital After Eating Donated Food
Three patients at a psychiatric hospital in eastern Romania have died and 29 others have been transferred to other hospitals, one of them in critical condition, after eating fish-based food donated by a monastery, Romania's Health Ministry said on November 23. The ministry has opened an investigation into the incident, which occurred on November 22 at Floresti Hospital, in Vaslui County, which houses 100 psychiatric patients. The food was reportedly donated by the Floresti monastery. In July, Romania grappled with a nationwide scandal after a media investigation revealed that hundreds of elderly people were being mistreated in retirement homes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia's Kaliningrad Introduces Fines For 'Inducing' Abortions
The regional assembly of the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad has approved imposing fines of up to 50,000 rubles ($566) for "inducing" women to have abortions. The new measure defines as "inducement" actions "related to persuading and deceiving" women to have abortions. Inducement to abortion is described in the bill as "a threat to the family, paternity, motherhood, and childhood." Russian authorities have recently been pushing for measures to restrict women's rights to abortion. Recently, fines for "inducing" abortions have been introduced in Mordovia and the Tver region. Clinics in the Tatarstan, Kursk, and Chelyabinsk regions have already started refusing to perform abortions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Family Confirms Death Of Former Afghan Prosecutor, Says Body Showed Signs Of Torture
The family of former prosecutor Mohammad Naqi Taqi, who was forced out when Taliban militants took power in August 2021, has confirmed his death in eastern Afghanistan, saying it appears he was brutally slain by unknown assailants.
Taqi's son told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 22 that his father and aunt were killed in the eastern Nangarhar Province this week after being invited to a celebration in the region.
He said the family doesn't know the identity of the killers and he didn't elaborate on whether the family knew the individuals who had invited his father and aunt to the event.
He added that the family identified their dead bodies after they were first discovered on the side of a road in Nangarhar’s rural Behsud district on November 20.
"They were poisoned first and then tortured because traces of severe torture could be seen on their dead bodies," he told Radio Azadi.
Taqi, a lawyer, had served in the Afghan Attorney General's Office during the fallen pro-Western government and had investigated high-profile cases.
Like hundreds of former prosecutors, he was forced to relinquish his job after hard-line Taliban militants seized power as U.S.-led international forces withdrew from the country.
Instead of fleeing Afghanistan like most other former prosecutors -- who became targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict -- Taqi stayed in Kabul.
Some of the prosecutors, now living in exile in Pakistan, are resisting being deported back to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Abid Andrabi, a member of the Afghanistan Prosecutors Association, said that before Taqi's killing, some 37 former prosecutors and others working for the Attorney General's Office and the judiciary had been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.
"The general amnesty the Taliban has touted since returning to power is being completely disregarded," he told Radio Azadi. "Taliban members have been settling personal scores with the military and civilian employees of the previous government."
Afghan human rights activists allege that the killings of former government officials in the country are on the rise.
"These murders are increasing daily, which is deeply worrying," Nargis Sadat, a human rights campaigner, told Radio Azadi.
In a report in August, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban militants ruling Afghanistan had carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former government officials and security forces since August 2021.
At Least Four Civilians Killed In Separate Russian Strikes In Southern Ukraine
At least four civilians were killed and five wounded as Russian forces targeted civilian and infrastructure facilities in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on November 23, officials reported, as Ukraine braces for an uptick in attacks on its energy facilities during the upcoming winter.
Russian artillery struck Chornobayivka in Kherson Region, killing three people and wounding five others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.
Klymenko said that more than 60 residential buildings and commercial facilities were also damaged in the shelling.
In Beryslav, a city some 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson city, a Russian drone struck an old man who was riding a bicycle, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
"The Russian Army killed an elderly resident of Beryslav. Around 11:30 a.m., the occupiers used a drone to attack a cyclist who was riding down the street. Unfortunately, the 70-year-old man received deadly wounds," Prokudin said.
Earlier, a 45-year-old civilian was wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson city, military administration chief Roman Mrochko reported.
Russia has been shelling Kherson from across the Dnieper River since withdrawing to the left bank one year ago as Ukrainian forces liberated the city.
In another southern region, Dnipropetrovsk, the cities of Kryviy Rih and Nikopol and their surroundings were hit overnight, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on November 23, adding that there were no casualties.
In the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukrainian forces fought 74 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on November 23.
In Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian assaults in and around Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive on Bakhmut, the city that fell to Russian troops earlier this year following months of bloody fighting.
Russian forces launched 42 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut area without success, the military said.
In Avdiyivka, the other flashpoint in Donetsk, Russian forces kept pressing their unsuccessful attempts to surround the industrial city.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified immediately.
Scholz Tells Putin To 'End His Attack On Ukraine'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on November 22 that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops during the first Group of 20 video call Putin participated in since the conflict began. "I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz told journalists in Berlin. Putin told the group that it was necessary to think about how to stop "the tragedy" of the war.
Russian Teen Sentenced To Six Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Centers
A Russian court on November 22 sentenced a 17-year-old to six years in prison for attempting to set fire to two military recruitment offices in protest at Moscow's war in Ukraine. Yegor Balazeikin was arrested in February and charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers in Kirovsk and St. Petersburg. Balazeikin said his actions were strongly influenced by the death of his uncle, who was killed after volunteering to fight in Ukraine. The prosecutor said Balazeikin could not “hide behind” his uncle’s death, but said the defendant's age, health, and his confession were considered in determining the sentence. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Poll: Nearly Half Of Americans Think U.S. Is Spending Too Much On Ukraine Aid
As lawmakers in Washington weigh sending billions more in federal support to Kyiv to help fight off Russian aggression, close to half of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, according to poll data from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on November 22. Those sentiments help explain the hardening opposition among Republican lawmakers in Congress who are rebuffing efforts from President Joe Biden to approve a new tranche of Ukraine aid, arguing that the money would be better spent for domestic priorities.
Finland To Close All But One Border Crossing With Russia In Effort To Halt Flow Of Migrants
Finland will close all but one of the border crossing points still open along its frontier with Russia from November 24 in a bid to stem a flow of asylum seekers, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.
Orpo announced the additional closures at a news conference on November 22, saying the move will leave only the northernmost border crossing open, which Orpo said “requires a real effort to get there.”
Since the beginning of the month, hundreds of people without valid travel documents have entered Finland from Russia to seek asylum, prompting Helsinki to shut several crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants from a range of nations. The Kremlin denies the charge.
“Undoubtedly Russia is instrumentalizing migrants” as part of its “hybrid warfare” against Finland, said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on November 22.
“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Valtonen said in an interview with the Associated Press. Finland is ready to completely close the border with Russia, if necessary, she said.
After the first round of closures were announced on November 16, migrants shifted to other crossings, according to Orpo.
Only the Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint, known as Lotta on the Russian side, will continue to operate. It is located 240 kilometers from the Russian city of Murmansk. The closure will last until at least December 23.
In addition, Frontex, the EU border agency, plans to deploy officers and equipment to Finland as soon as next week in response to a request from Helsinki, the agency said.
EU Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson said earlier this week that Finland had asked for 60 Frontex officers on top of 10 already stationed along its 1,340-kilometer frontier with Russia.
According to Finnish media, more than 500 asylum seekers have arrived across the Russian border since the beginning of November. Among them are citizens of Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, and Afghanistan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Albanian PM Calls For More Significant Increase In NATO Troops In Kosovo
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has urged NATO to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and deploy them along the country's border with Serbia, saying that illegal activity, including arms and narcotics smuggling, is currently “out of control” at the frontier.
Speaking on November 22 after a meeting in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Rama said there had been repeated attempts to significantly increase the number of troops in Kosovo.
During the informal meeting, which included the leaders of Western Balkan NATO members, Rama said that he asked NATO to be more present in Kosovo with a larger number of troops deployed on Kosovo's border with Serbia.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who also attended the meeting, supported Rama’s proposal, which Stoltenberg said he would consider.
Rama said the deadly attack on September 24 by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo should serve as a warning.
“This event showed the great potential of destabilization and escalation of a certain conflict," Rama said, adding that during the meeting he pointed to the need "to guarantee the borders between Kosovo and Serbia -- a border which is actually out of control and is at the service of illegal activities.”
This includes arms and narcotics smuggling and activities that “mix with political activity against an ultranationalist background,” he said.
The increased tensions that followed the attack in Banjska, as well clashes that erupted in northern Kosovo in late May following municipal elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, have raised concerns that Russia could try to foment trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg reiterated after the talks in Skopje that NATO doesn't see any military threat to its allies in the Western Balkans.
“But what we do see is an increase in tensions, especially in Kosovo,” he said.
He added that NATO has strengthened its military presence in Kosovo, known as KFOR, with about 1,000 additional troops and heavier weaponry.
During a visit to Kosovo on November 20, Stoltenberg said that NATO was considering deploying additional peacekeeping troops there. On his stop in Belgrade, he said that the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were “unacceptable,” and those responsible “must face justice.”
Serbia, which doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence, and Kosovo both want to join the European Union, which is mediating a dialogue between them that has stalled, prompting Brussels to warn that their refusal to compromise jeopardizes their chances of joining the bloc.
Stoltenberg said he pointed out at every meeting during his tour of the region this week that it is important to choose dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and war.
“Secessionist demands threaten peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the main dialogue is essential for Belgrade and Pristina and their path to peace and prosperity,” he said. “It is time to overcome regional conflicts that have lasted too long.”
Rama, Milanovic, and Stoltenberg were joined at the meeting by the prime ministers of North Macedonia and Montenegro, Dimitar Kovacevski and Milojko Spajic, respectively.
North Macedonia has been part of NATO since March 2020 when it became the 30th member. Montenegro joined the military alliance in 2017. Albania and Croatia officially became members in 2009.
With reporting by AP
Uzbek Man Deported From France Arrested In Uzbekistan On Terrorism Charges
An Uzbek man deported from France in September has been arrested in Uzbekistan on charges of terrorism and smuggling, his mother told RFE/RL on November 22. Muhsinjon Ahmedov left Uzbekistan in 2016 shortly before Uzbek authorities launched a probe against him. In 2019, Ahmedov managed to move to France where a decision on his application for asylum was still pending when he was deported. The president of the France-based Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Nadejda Atayeva, told RFE/RL that Ahmedov will most likely face arbitrary detention and bogus charges in Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Says Judiciary Switches Suspended Sentence To Prison Time For Refusing Amnesty
Iranian poet and civil rights activist Atefeh Chaharmahalian says Iran's judiciary has ordered her previously suspended prison sentence to be executed, meaning she now faces spending the rest of her two-year, eight-month penalty behind bars.
Chaharmahalian, once a member of the Iranian Writers' Association's Board of Secretaries, was initially detained in October 2022 during the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in Tehran and held in the notorious Evin prison's Ward 209.
Chaharmahalian announced via Instagram that her lawyer, Saeedeh Hosseinzadeh, has been informed of the decision to enforce the full term of her imprisonment, which she attributes to her refusal to accept an amnesty from Iran’s leader and her commitment to writing and defending people's rights.
"I neither accepted an amnesty -- I'd never consider writing and defending people's rights as a crime that requires an amnesty -- nor put down the pen," she wrote.
In February 2023, state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the law on the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as an empty gesture aimed at quelling a wave of dissent that has rocked the country for more than a year.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
PEN America’s 2022 Freedom To Write Index put Iran second only to China in the number of the detained writers and artists at 57. The result was worse than the previous year, when Iran ranked fourth globally.
In a related incident, the activist HRANA news agency reported that film editor Fatima Zahraei has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zahraei was arrested on October 29 during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who had succumbed a day earlier to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
The death of Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities over what transpired in the teen's last living moments, have drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini, which was also shrouded in mystery.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Navalny Associate In Daghestan Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison
A coordinator of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Eduard Atayev, was sentenced on November 22 to six years and five months on charges of illegally possessing weapons, explosives, and drugs. Atayev's lawyer, Israfil Gadadov, told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed. Atayev has called the charges politically motivated, saying police planted a pistol, ammunition, and drugs at his house. In recent months, many of Navalny’s associates have been arrested and charged with various crimes. Others fled Russia amid a broad crackdown on political and civil dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Coach Of Daghestan's Kickboxing Team Wanted On High Treason Charge For Joining Ukrainian Troops
Local media cited officials in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on November 22 as saying that the former head coach of Daghestan's kickboxing team, Akhmad Akhmedov, is wanted in Russia on a high treason charge for joining Ukraine's armed forces to help repel Moscow’s ongoing invasion. Akhmedov, who trained 16 world champions in 15 years of work in Daghestan, moved to Ukraine in 2017 and last year became the deputy commander of the Imam Shamil battalion, which consists of natives of Daghestan in Ukraine's armed forces. Akhmedov also leads the All-Ukrainian Congress of the Peoples of Daghestan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Soros Foundation Accuses Hungarian Government Campaign Of Anti-Semitism
A political campaign by Hungary's government vilifying the head of the European Commission and financier George Soros's son is "propaganda deeply tainted by anti-Semitism," a Soros spokesperson said on November 22. A Hungarian government spokesman said the accusations were "groundless." Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government unveiled billboards on November 20 vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the first time it has made her a personal target in a political campaign. The billboards, part of Orban's campaign for 2024 European parliamentary elections, depict
Von der Leyen alongside Soros's son Alexander, who chairs his Open Society Foundations, reading, "Let's not dance to their tunes."
Moldova's Government Asks Parliament To Extend State Of Emergency Until End Of Year
Moldova's government asked lawmakers on November 22 to prolong the state of emergency in the country by another 30 days from December 1. A state of emergency was declared in Moldova at the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 Moldova shares a 1,222 kilometer border with Ukraine to the east. Prime Minister Dorin Recean's government argued that the extension was necessary amid an expected escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the incoming cold season that could disrupt the supply of electricity to Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Receives $1.6 Billion Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
The European Union on November 22 released a new 1.5 billion euro ($1.64 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Europe's funding has supported Ukraine's economic stability and public services since the start of Russia’s war. Today we disburse a new 1.5 billion euros. Our support to Ukraine has now reached 85 billion euros," Von der Leyen wrote, adding that more money will come. "We have proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine until 2027," she wrote. Ukraine received the previous tranche of aid from the EU last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Poland Charges 16 Foreigners With Spying For Russia
Poland has charged 16 foreign nationals with spying for Russia, for allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and gathering information on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine. The charges against the spy ring, which was dismantled in March, were announced by the office of the intelligence service coordinator, Mariusz Kaminski. The office said all of the accused had confessed to committing the acts, which also included engaging in propaganda with the goal of turning Polish sentiment against neighboring Ukraine. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that each of the accused faces up to 10 years in prison.
Latest Shelling Of Kherson Kills One Civilian As Ukraine, Allies Discuss Preparations For Winter
