Preliminary Hearing Held In Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev's Bribery Trial

A Russian court has held a preliminary hearing in the bribery trial of Aleksei Ulyukayev, a former economic development minister who is the highest-ranking government official to be arrested on corruption charges since the Stalin era.

Ulyukayev was detained in November 2016 after he was allegedly caught receiving a $2 million bribe in exchange for the green light from his ministry for state oil giant Rosneft to acquire a majority stake in regional oil company Bashneft from the government.

The arrest sent shock waves through the Russian elite and sparked speculation about high-stakes economic and political battles in circles close to President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev, 61, is under house arrest and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Before the hearing started behind closed doors at Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky district court, Ulyukayev told journalists he did not consider himself guilty.

Putin fired Ulyukayev after his arrest. He had headed the Economic Development Ministry since 2013.

Ulyukayev initially opposed the sale of the stake in Bashneft to Rosneft, but later endorsed it after Putin said it could give the state budget a boost.

Rosneft is headed by Igor Sechin, an influential Putin ally.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, 5-tv.ru, and AFP