Postgraduate Student From Gabon Stabbed To Death In Russia
A 32-year-old postgraduate student from Gabon has been stabbed to death in a cafe in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, with witnesses calling it "a racially motivated attack." Local websites reported on August 21 that the incident took place three days earlier, adding that a suspect was apprehended. The Urals Federal University said on August 20 that Francois Ndjelassili "tragically died," but did not give any details. Law enforcement officials have not said anything about the student's death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul
At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Ukraine Reports Gains In Southeast As Counteroffensive Creeps Forward
Intense fighting has been reported in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, with Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reporting "success" as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russian forces.
Gains were reported on August 21 in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, which sits along an important road leading from the town of Orikhiv to Tokmak on the way to the strategic city of Melitopol.
Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian troops, who in recent days reportedly made a breakthrough near Robotyne, "had success in the direction southeast of Robotyne and south of Malaya Tokmachka."
Malyar added that "planned combat work continues" in Robotyne itself.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces claimed to have recaptured territory near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that was battered by months of heavy fighting before it fell to Russian forces in May.
"Another three square kilometers have been liberated (around Bakhmut). In total, 43 square kilometers around Bakhmut have been liberated" since the counteroffensive began in June, Malyar told state television.
In the south, Malyar said, "our defenders continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors."
Pro-Russian Telegram channels, meanwhile, reported fighting in the center of the Robotyne and gains by Russian forces near Kupyansk, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials recently advised residents living near the front in the Kharkiv region to evacuate.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in an August 21 statement that its forces were fending off Kyiv's counteroffensive near the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that Kyiv's forces captured last week.
Ukrainian forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines as their two-month-long counteroffensive continues, particularly in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence while in Copenhagen on August 21 that his country would win the war with the West's provision of military aid, including the delivery of F-16 jet fighters, the lack of significant success has raised speculation that Kyiv could face mounting pressure to open negotiations with Moscow on ending the war launched by Russia in February 2022.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Amnesty International Urges Protection for Iranian Protest Victims' Families
Amnesty International has called on Iranian authorities to allow the commemoration of the first anniversary of those killed during "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in 2022 amid a campaign by security forces marked by "harassment and intimidation" against victims’ families "to enforce silence and impunity."
The rights group said in a statement released on August 21 that a new research report shows that Iranian authorities have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing "cruel restrictions" on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones.
Meanwhile, no officials have been held to account for the "unlawful" killing of hundreds of protesters by security forces since they launched a "brutal" crackdown following the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year while she was being held in custody by morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
“The international community must support victims’ families by pressing the Iranian authorities in private and in public to respect their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"The families must be protected from arbitrary detention, threats and other reprisals. States must also call on the Iranian authorities to release all those who were detained for advocating for truth and justice over the deaths, quash all unjust convictions and sentences against them, and drop all charges against those facing reprisals for speaking out,” Eltahawy added.
In the report, Amnesty detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest following a year of protests that have posed the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Eltahawy said that, given the reprisals families have faced and the "systematic impunity" of officials in Iran, the international community must "exercise universal jurisdiction and issue arrest warrants for Iranian officials, including those with command responsibility, who are reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law committed during and in the aftermath of the uprising.”
Five Ex-Officials At Siberian Penitentiary Handed Prison Terms In Torture Case
IRKUTSK, Russia -- Five former officials at a Siberian penitentiary have been handed prison terms in a high-profile case involving the torture and rape of an inmate from the Republic of Tyva.
Human rights activist Dmitry Dmitriyev told RFE/RL on August 21 that the Irkutsk regional court sentenced Maksim Volf, the former chief of the operative department of the city's detention center No. 1, to five years in prison, and his former subordinates Andrei Melentyev, Maksim Danchinov, Yevgeny Shadayev, and Andrei Moskvitin, to four years in prison each on charges of abuse of power.
Dmitriyev added that the sentences, handed down during a closed-door trial, will be appealed because they were seen as "too lenient."
The five men were arrested in March 2021 along with the former warden of the IK-6 penal colony in Irkutsk, Aleksei Agapov, and his former subordinates Aleksandr Mednikov and Anton Yerokhin.
Agapov, Mednikov, and Yerokhin were sentenced to five years in prison each in February on the same charge after a court in Irkutsk found them guilty of involvement in the separate beating, torture, and rape of an inmate with Central Asian roots in January 2021.
Three probes were launched in the region in late May into allegations of the torture and rape of three inmates -- Kezhik Ondar, Tahirjon Bakiev, and Yevgeny Yurchenko -- while they were held in detention centers in Irkutsk and the nearby city of Angarsk.
In April 2020, inmates at Correction Colony no. 15 in Angarsk staged a large riot protesting what they claimed were incidents of torture.
After the riot, many of the inmates were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups have cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the administration to force them to confess to organizing the riot.
In May, courts in Irkutsk sentenced several inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the guards to prison terms of between five and eleven years on charges of rape, premeditated HIV infection, and inflicting serious bodily damage.
Report: Russian Minister's Wife Involved In Illegal Deportation Of Ukrainian Children
The Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) said on August 21 that an organization led by Yelena Milskaya, the wife of Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov, was involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia last year. In March, the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official, accusing them of the illegal deportation of children from Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Border Deal Detainees Launch Hunger Strike Amid Hearings
A group of Kyrgyz opposition politicians and activists who were detained last year during protests against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan have gone on a hunger strike.
The announcement on August 21 came as court hearings took place at the Birinchi May District Court in the capital, Bishkek. The case centers around the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee, which opposes a long-standing Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the committee in October 2022 after the group organized protest actions against the deal. Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
Under the border demarcation deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad Reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon Reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source.
Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for over three decades.
The detainees have undertaken hunger strikes twice since their arrests, demanding a fair investigation and their release from custody. Azimbek Beknazarov, a politician and one of the arrested activists, has criticized the lack of access to case materials, stating that they were denied the opportunity to review the evidence against them.
"We will not participate in such an illegal trial. We appeal to the president, the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament), and international organizations. We have no choice but to go on a hunger strike," said Beknazarov.
The detainees have said they consider the criminal case against them to be political persecution for their position on the transfer of the land.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has said the investigation has accumulated enough evidence to convict the accused.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has repeatedly said there should be a fair trial over the Kempir-Abad case and that the detainees "disturbed" people and attempted a "coup."
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Moscow To Discuss Ground Forces Cooperation
An Iranian military delegation has arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces, the state news agency TASS reported on August 21, citing Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in the military sphere and other areas since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Says Prisoner Exchange Process With U.S. Will Take Up To Two Months
The process of releasing U.S. prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on August 21 during a press conference. "A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place," Kanaani said. Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an agreement whereby five U.S. citizens held in Iran would be freed while $6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Pakistan To Compensate Christians Who Lost Homes In Rioting
Authorities in Pakistan are promising 2 million rupees ($6,800) in compensation for each of nearly 100 impoverished Christians who lost their homes when a Muslim mob, angered over the alleged desecration of the Koran, stormed their neighborhoods, burning at least 19 churches and damaging houses, officials said on August 21. Police said they have arrested dozens more rioters in ongoing raids, bringing the total number of detainees to 160. The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordering the arrest of all those linked to the rioting. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Opposition Activist Against Prison Sentence
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court on August 21 rejected an appeal filed by lawyers of opposition activist Erulan Amirov over a lower court ruling to sentence him to seven years in prison on terrorism charges. Amirov's relatives and supporters chanted "Shame!" after the ruling was pronounced. Amirov was sentenced in May last year over his posts on social media that criticized Kazakh authorities, as well as for his participation in unsanctioned protest rallies organized by the banned Koshe (Street) political party. Kazakh human rights organizations have designated Amirov as a political prisoner and have demanded his release. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Trial Begins In Minsk Of Activists Over Brawl With Employees Of Belarusian Embassy In London
The Minsk City Court on August 21 started a trial in absentia of four activists over a brawl with employees of the Belarusian Embassy in London in December 2021 during a rally protesting the official results of an August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. Vadzim Bahakou, Maksim Zuyeu, Alyaksandr Napreyenka, and Syarhey Rabushka, who all currently reside outside of Belarus, were charged with inciting hatred and inflicting damage to property. Bahakou and Zuyeu were additionally charged with assaulting officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kadyrov Critic Detained In Kyrgyzstan On Terrorism Charges
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security has detained Mansur Movlayev, a Russian citizen renowned as both an athlete and an outspoken critic of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya.
The arrest was made as part of a counterterrorism operation on August 20 at an airport in the Yssyk-Kul region of southern Kyrgyzstan, where Movlayev was intercepted while allegedly illegally attempting to enter the Central Asian nation.
The State Committee on National Security has not given further details on the arrest, but Kyrgyz law enforcement had labeled Movlayev an "adherent of radical ideology believed to be connected with international terrorist organizations in Syria.”
Movlayev's lawyer in Kyrgyzstan, Ilgiz Nasyrov, confirmed his client's detention and that a court hearing on his pretrial regime is expected to be held at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.
Meanwhile, the National Center for the Prevention of Torture said its representative met with Movlayev on August 21.
"Mansur Movlayev said that if he is extradited from Kyrgyzstan, he will definitely be tortured [wherever] he would be sent," Bakyt Rysbekov, head of the center, told RFE/RL.
Authorities accuse Movlayev of being associated with a "dormant cell of previously convicted individuals tied to the terrorist underground” and that he intended to conduct a series of robberies targeting affluent citizens in Kyrgyzstan and then funnel the proceeds to international terrorist groups.
Movlayev, 28, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 on a case he claims was fabricated. He was released on parole in 2022 and then rearrested in Chechnya, but escaped to Kyrgyzstan and was wanted by Russian authorities.
Zelenskiy Thanks Denmark, Netherlands For Promised F-16s As Russia Warns Of 'Escalation'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked Danish lawmakers for their support in helping Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion, while Moscow said that the decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine would escalate the war.
Zelenskiy's comments in Copenhagen on August 21 came a day after he announced that Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine. Zelenskiy also said that the Netherlands had agreed to send 42 F-16s, although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that while his country has 42 of the planes available, it has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested F-16 fighters from its Western partners, and Denmark and the Netherlands are the first to answer the call. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage in the skies over Ukraine.
On August 20, Zelenskiy thanked the Netherlands and Denmark for their pledges to deliver the F-16s, saying: "We are working, making Ukraine stronger, and the Ukrainian air defenses more secure!"
Addressing Danish lawmakers, Zelenskiy said on August 21 that "all of Russia’s neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail” in the now 18-month-long war launched by Moscow.
Zelenskiy later told a large outdoor crowd in Copenhagen that "we are confident that Russia will lose this war."
Denmark and the Netherlands, both NATO members, announced their decisions to donate the F-16s to Ukraine in a joint statement on August 20, but did not specify the number of aircraft.
Denmark has suggested that its F-16s could be delivered by the end of the year after four to six months of training.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia.
During Zelenskiy's visit to a Dutch air base on August 10, Rutte did not provide a number or a time frame for deliveries, indicating that some of the 42 aircraft that the Netherlands has available would be needed for training purposes and that timing depended on the readiness of Ukrainian crews and infrastructure.
“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible.… Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”
Both the Netherlands and Denmark are members of a Western coalition that is training Ukrainian pilots -- first in Denmark and then in Romania -- to fly the sophisticated F-16. While Zelenskiy declined while in the Netherlands to say how many Ukrainian pilots would be trained, Denmark said last week that training would begin this month.
The United States last week authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver the American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
On August 21, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that Kyiv may only use the Danish and Dutch F-16s within Ukrainian territory.
"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Ellemann-Jensen was quoted as saying. "Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes, or something else."
Russia on August 21 condemned the decisions by Denmark and the Netherlands to provide the aircraft.
"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency on August 21.
"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," Barbin said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Moscow Court Fines Former Security Officer For Attempting To Leave Russia
A Moscow court has ordered a transgender woman, Katerina Maiyers, to pay 300,000 rubles ($3,170) for attempting to violate an order forbidding her to leave Russia over a case involving the possession of classified information. The ban was imposed before Maiyers changed her gender. Maiyers was previously a captain in the Federal Security Service in Siberia. The case details are unknown as the court materials were classified. Maiyers was detained at a Moscow airport in December while trying to leave for Mexico. Maiyers said at the time she faced humiliation over being a transgender person. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Son Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Politician Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge
Artsyom Lyabedzka, the son of self-exiled Belarusian opposition politician Anatol Lyabedzka, has gone on trial on a charge of financing an unspecified extremist group. He rejects the accusation. According to the Vyasna human rights group, Judge Yauhen Pisarevich of the Minsk City Court started the trial on August 21. Lyabedzka, 37, was arrested in March and sentenced to 15 days in jail and later remanded in custody. Belarusian rights groups recognized him as a political prisoner. If found guilty, Lyabedzka faces up to eight years in prison. His father, Anatol Lyabedzka, is a member of the Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya-led government in exile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Moscow Airports Again Restrict Flights Amid Claims Of Ukrainian Drones
Two major Moscow airports temporarily suspended flight arrivals and departures on August 21 following claims by the Defense Ministry that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the Moscow region.
Domodedovo airport restricted flights "in order to ensure additional flight safety measures," Russian media quoted the airport's press service as saying.
Earlier, flights to and from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended on August 21 after the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone had crashed in the Moscow region after it was jammed by air-defense forces. There were no casualties, according to the ministry.
Normal operations at the two international airports were reportedly resumed after about two hours. Shortly before the airports were reopened, the Defense Ministry announced that a second drone had been shot down over the Moscow region about 40 kilometers west of the capital. Two people were reportedly injured in that incident.
The restrictions follow similar measures taken at Moscow airports in recent days due to alleged drone strikes by Kyiv on the Russian capital.
In the early hours of August 20, operations at Domodedovo and Vnukovo were temporarily halted in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike. The Defense Ministry said it had disabled the drone by electronic means over Moscow.
In the early morning of August 18, flights at four Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky -- were suspended for about 30 minutes after authorities announced that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building a few kilometers west of the city center.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia.
A spate of recent drone strikes blamed on Ukraine have caused transportation disruptions inside Russia, including several airport shutdowns in recent weeks. On August 20, a railway station in the southwestern Kurk region bordering Ukraine was struck in a drone attack, reportedly injuring five people.
Ukraine, which typically does not comment on attacks that have occurred on Russian territory during the two countries' 18-month-long war, did not immediately respond to the August 21 incidents.
With reporting by Reuters and Interfax
Frozen Iranian Assets Reportedly Transferred To Swiss Central Bank
Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported on August 21. The Swiss National Bank plans to exchange its $6 billion holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market, Yonhap Infomax reported. Iran and the United States recently reached an agreement in which five U.S. citizens detained in Iran would be released while Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen and sent to an account in Qatar that Iran could access. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Nikolai Berg
Russian-Occupied Crimea Facing Gasoline Shortages After Ukrainian Bridge Strike
Crimea is facing a shortage of gasoline after Ukraine last month bombed the only bridge connecting the Russian-controlled peninsula to Russia.
Gasoline stations in Crimea have at times run out of the oil product over the past month, residents have told RFE/RL.
One of the leading gasoline chains in Crimea sent clients a text message last week urging them to stock up on the product amid concerns about a shortfall, residents said.
Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of oil products, has been supplying the peninsula with gasoline and other oil products via rail across the $4 billion Crimea Bridge, which opened in 2018.
Ukraine’s armed forces on July 17 struck the bridge for the second time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. The strike forced Russia to halt oil product shipments by rail.
The bridge has become a key Ukrainian target as it tries to drive Russian forces from its territory, including Crimea. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
Oil products are now delivered via a slow ferry crossing that can only take place during the day.
Local residents have taken to social media to complain about the lack of gasoline.
“There is no 95 [octane] for the third day in a row, especially at Atan (gasoline station chain),” one resident posted on a Sevastopol community page on Vkontake, a Russian social network.
Following the July 17 bombing, Russian-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev tried to calm residents, assuring them there “won’t be a deficit” and said there was no need to stock up.
“Misha, what’s up with gasoline? ” one resident wrote last week under Razvozhaev’s Telegram channel, using the diminutive form of the governor’s first name in a sign of their displeasure. “Do tankers only ship [Russian oil products] overseas?"
Some residents said gasoline can be found if you look for it. If some cases you need a ration card to fill up.
“There is no gasoline at some gas stations. But there are plenty of those where it is sold freely. So you can find it when you need to fill up. I've filled up a full tank, and I only drive when its important business,” one resident told RFE/RL.
“There is gasoline, but you need a ration card. When I hear this, I feel that we have stepped 35 years into the past when you could only get sausage with a ration card,” Nadezhda Golovanova wrote on a Sevastopol social media page, referring to food deficits during the perestroika years.
WATCH: A section of the Crimea Bridge was damaged by a deadly explosion last month. Moscow said two people were killed and a child was injured in the blast that it blamed on Ukrainian maritime drones.
Ukraine has sought to make life in Crimea untenable for Russia in an attempt to regain control of the peninsula.
With the receipt of new Western weapons and the development of indigenous ones, including drones, it has been making progress with that goal.
Kyiv has stepped up its targeting of Crimea in recent months and is also trying to cut off the land bridge from Russia to Crimea through the Donetsk region with its latest counteroffensive. Ukraine has recently hit two bridges connecting Crimea to Ukrainian territory under Russian control.
Ukrainian military officials say the situation with supplies for residents will only get worse as Russia will need to prioritize deliveries to its military on Crimea.
Oleksandr Khmelevskiy, an independent expert, told RFE/RL that this could lead to social unrest, putting pressure on Moscow.
“If the economic situation deteriorates significantly, support for the war from the population will decrease significantly. The further it goes, the more difficult it will be to explain to the population what Russia is fighting for, what this war was required for,” he said.
Russia Seeks To Seize Power Assets Belonging To One Of Nation's Richest Individuals
Russia’s Prosecutor General has filed a lawsuit to confiscate a power asset belonging to one of the country’s richest men, claiming his purchase of the company five years ago was corrupt, local media reported.
The Prosecutor General is seeking to nationalize Siberian Energy Company (SIBECO) from Andrei Melnichenko, an energy and fertilizer tycoon whom Forbes named Russia's richest man, media reported.
Melnichenko in 2018 bought SIBECO, which owns thermal power plants in Siberia, for 36 billion rubles ($571 million at the time) from former minister Mikhail Abyzov. The prosecutor general called the transaction “antisocial.”
Abyzov, who worked as a minister from 2012 to 2018 following a lucrative career in the power industry, was arrested in 2019 on charges of embezzling 4 billion rubles from SIBECO and moving the money offshore. He denies the charges and remains jailed as his trial continues.
Abyzov and Melnichenko, both natives of Belarus, briefly studied together in Moscow in the 1990s and later became influential players in Russia’s newly privatized power industry.
Melnichenko snapped up thermal coal assets and power plants, creating a vertically integrated company. The purchase of SIBECO, which owns coal-fired plants, expanded his energy empire.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the state confiscation of power assets still owned by Abyzov.
Abyzov served as Minister of Open Government under then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Abyzov was seen as close to his former boss and his arrest in 2019 was interpreted as an indirect attack on Medvedev and a sign of his weakening stature within the ruling elite.
It is unclear what prompted the Russian Prosecutor General to seek to seize SIBECO now. The case is the latest in a series of confiscation attempts filed this year.
Melnichenko catapulted to the top of Forbes’s list of richest Russian this year for the first time, edging out metals and oil tycoons on the back of the strength of his fertilizer empire.
Melnichenko is among the Russian tycoons sanctioned by the West.
- By RFE/RL
Netherlands, Denmark To Give Ukraine F-16 Fighter Jets In Crucial Win For Kyiv
The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain “conditions” have been met, a long-awaited development that will help Kyiv fill a crucial hole in its defense capabilities.
Russia has used its more advanced and more numerous jets to repeatedly bomb Ukrainian cities, slow its counteroffensive, and threaten its ships exporting grain crucial to its economic survival, making Kyiv’s acquisition of modern U.S. jets a key ingredient to its successful defense of the country.
"Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force, in close cooperation with the United States and other partners once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on August 20 at Eindhoven air force base with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at his side.
Rutte said that the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available but did not state whether all or just some would be given to Ukraine. Zelenskiy called the deal a "breakthrough agreement." Later in the day, Denmark said it would give 19 of the U.S.-made jets to Ukraine.
Ukraine inherited an aging fleet of Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets that lack the strike depth and technology of modern Russian jets, putting Kyiv at a significant disadvantage in the war. Ukraine also has a much smaller fleet than Russia.
The more advanced F-16s would allow Ukrainian pilots to strike deep into Russian controlled areas and with great accuracy, intercept missiles that have terrorized Ukraine cities, and take on Russian jets that threaten its shipping lanes.
U.S. intelligence leaked earlier this year indicated that Ukraine had lost 60 of 145 jets in its fleet. Ukraine has never officially disclosed its losses. The deals announced August 20 imply that Ukraine could receive as many as 61 of the F-16s.
The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a U.K. defense and security think tank, said in a report last year that the F-16's advanced capabilities mean that "even a small number of Western fighters could have a major deterrent effect" on Russia's "cautious" pilots.
However, the aircraft are unlikely to arrive in time to help Ukraine's military with its current counteroffensive, which is going slower than anticipated in part because its ground forces do not have much air support.
For more than a year, Kyiv had been urging the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to give it F-16 fighters or allow NATO members to transfer them. Washington had balked, fearing such deliveries could provoke Moscow or that Ukraine might use them to strike Russian territory.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration acquiesced to the jet transfers amid domestic and allied pressure, repeating a pattern of stalling on advanced weapons systems before giving in.
Ukraine is two months into a major counteroffensive to retake land in the east and the south. While Ukraine has regained some territory and, more importantly, degraded Russia’s defenses, it has suffered significant personnel and equipment losses.
U.S. military experts say Ukraine is forced to conduct an improbable task -- carry out a counteroffensive without air superiority -- something the United States would never do.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's forces continue their struggle to break through Russia's multilayered defenses in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy flew to the Netherlands on August 20 to jointly announce the deal before continuing on to Denmark later in the day. The two NATO member states have led international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on August 19 that training had begun for Ukrainians to fly F-16s but added it would take at least six months to also train engineers and mechanics to repair them.
Training will take place in Denmark and Romania, officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said.
Ukraine, which expects several dozens of pilots to be trained, said last week it did not expect to be able to use F-16s this autumn or winter.
Experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of halting his invasion despite its failure to date and expect the war to drag well into next year, meaning the F-16s are likely to be deployed in battle.
With reporting by Reuters
Supporters Mark Third Anniversary Of Navalny Poisoning With Demonstrations
Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny around the world are marking the third anniversary of his near-fatal poisoning with demonstrations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dozens of protesters took to the streets in cities in Australia, Switzerland, Georgia, France, Estonia, New Zealand, and other countries on August 20 under the slogan “Putin is a Killer.”
Protesters also carried signs condemning Russia’s unprovoked 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny’s supporters posted on Telegram a photograph of a man in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan, holding a sign reading, “Release Navalny! No repression! No war!”
They posted a similar photo of a man holding such a sign on Red Square in Moscow.
OVD-Info, which monitors repression in Russia, reported that two people were detained in Moscow carrying signs calling for the release of political prisoners. It was not clear if those incidents were related to the Navalny protests.
Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was hospitalized on August 20, 2020, after falling seriously ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transferred to Germany for treatment of poisoning by a deadly nerve agent of the Novichok group.
His Anticorruption Foundation (FBK) conducted an investigation of the poisoning and determined it was carried out by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB) acting at Putin’s behest.
The Russian authorities have never investigated the poisoning, with prosecutors claiming there was no evidence a crime had been committed.
Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021 and was immediately arrested. He has been in custody ever since.
His FBK and his network of regional offices were declared “extremist” organizations and shut down in Russia. Many of his supporters fled the country in the face of criminal cases or the threat of prosecution.
Pakistan Arrests Prominent Rights Activist, Pashtun Leader
Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari was detained in Islamabad on August 20, purportedly in connection with a speech she delivered two days earlier in which she sharply criticized the military. In addition, the authorities arrested Ali Wazir, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), who also spoke at the rally on August 18. Police broke into Mazari’s house in the early morning hours and took her away, supporters said. The PTM, which was founded in 2018, represents the country’s 35 million ethnic Pashtuns and has criticized the military for the alleged disappearances of civilians. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Explosive Device Kills 11 In Northwestern Pakistan
An attack by unidentified militants in northwestern Pakistan has killed 11 construction workers, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on social media on August 20. Security officials said an improvised explosive device struck a truck carrying the workers to a project on a military base in Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Moscow Briefly Halts Operations At Two Airports As Zelenskiy Visits The Netherlands
The authorities in Moscow briefly halted operations at two major airports overnight in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian capital, as Ukraine’s president arrived in the Netherlands for talks on the delivery of advanced Western fighter jets.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram early on August 20 that air defenses had disrupted the incident, which he said involved a single drone. But operations at the city’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were suspended.
The Defense Ministry reported that the drone had been disabled by electronic means over Moscow’s Stupino district around 4 a.m. local time. The previous day, the military said a drone had been “intercepted” in the Moscow region en route to the capital.
Operations at Moscow airports have been suspended several times in recent weeks. On July 30, Vnukovo was shut down after a drone attack damaged high-rise buildings at the prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex. The airport was shut down again briefly on August 6.
Also on August 20, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region wrote on Telegram that a “Ukrainian drone” had crashed through the glass roof of the Kursk railway station, starting a small fire and injuring five people.
Another overnight drone attack was reported in the southern Russian region of Rostov. Officials said the purported attack was thwarted by electronic means.
The information could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 20 arrived in the Netherlands for talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rugge at a military air base in Eindhoven.
The talks come two days after the United States gave approval for Dutch and Danish authorities to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. The Danish and Dutch governments are also participating in a coalition effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced aircraft, which are seen as a significant upgrade in Kyiv’s capabilities to counter Russia’s invasion.
On August 20, the Ukrainian military reported five Russian missile strikes and 61 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population,” the General Staff said in its daily briefing. “Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.”
The incidents came one day after a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 148 more.
Acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako has declared three days of mourning from August 19-21, writing on social media that “we will never forgive this.”
With reporting by TASS, Reuters, and AP
