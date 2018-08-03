Russian High-Jumper Lysenko Barred From European Meet After Missing Doping Test

Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko has been provisionally suspended for missing doping tests and will not compete at the upcoming European championships, the world ruling body for athletics says.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on August 3 said Lysenko had been stripped of his status as an Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) after failing to "provide whereabouts information” and to make himself available for testing required under IAAF rules.

"Mr. Lysenko is accordingly not eligible to compete at the 2018 European Athletics Championships to be held in Berlin [August 7-12]," the IAAF statement said.

The Russian Athletics Federation has been banned from competing in international events since 2015 as a result of a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation that exposed widespread, state-sponsored doping in its athletics program.

However, the 21-year-old Lysenko and some 74 other athletes had been cleared by an anti-doping board and allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Lysenko expressed regrets for failing to provide testing authorities with information on his whereabouts.

"I'm terribly upset, but I can only blame myself for it, nobody else,” he said. "I had a too-perfunctory attitude to the [whereabouts] system. It's just my carelessness"

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Interfax