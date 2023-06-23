Ukraine Says It Fends Off Missile Strike On Airfield Amid 'Massive' Wave Of Russian Attacks

An attempted Russian air strike on a Ukrainian airfield that involved multiple cruise missiles was parried by Ukraine's air defenses, the military said on June 23, as Moscow launched more swarms of missiles and Iranian-made drones in what the General Staff said was another "massive" overnight wave of attacks all over the country.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Russia has drastically stepped up the frequency and intensity of its air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities, in particular on Kyiv, from the beginning of last month, provoking numerous casualties among civilians and huge material damage.

Ukraine's air defenses downed all 13 cruise missiles launched by Russia in an overnight attack on a military airfield in the central region of Khmelnitskiy, the military said in a statement on June 23, adding that the attack was carried out around midnight by aircraft from the direction of the Caspian Sea.

"In addition, the air defenses destroyed a reconnaissance UAV of an unknown type," the statement said.

As another air-raid alert was declared for several hours throughout Ukraine overnight, Russian forces launched numerous Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and Shahed drones, the General Staff reported, adding that the consequences of the "massive" raid were being clarified.

In the previous wave of strike on June 22, Russia had also used three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the General staff said.

On the battlefield, Russian forces made more attempts at attacking Ukrainian positions in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported, with heavy fighting under way in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 close-quarter battles were fought over the past 24 hours.

Russia's latest wave of attacks came a day after a key bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what Moscow said were Storm Shadow missiles donated by Britain.

The strike was carried out on the bridge known as "the gate to Crimea," which represents the shortest route from the Crimean Peninsula to the front line in southern Ukraine, making it a key link in Russia's supply line.

Russia-installed officials said the road on the bridge was damaged but that no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake it.

WATCH: In a recently liberated Ukrainian village, skeletons lie amid the ruined buildings. RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych visited Vremivka and Neskuchne days after they were recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

Since the start of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has managed to retake several villages in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

On June 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicted positive results from the counteroffensive but added that "Ukraine values the lives of its soldiers, so it does not plan to thoughtlessly lead them under fire," according to Ukrinform.

"We work according to NATO standards," Shmyhal said, speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"We protect each of our soldiers and take steps forward. It will take time, but we intend to move forward and we are moving forward with a counterattack. We all have to be patient and see the results."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has admitted that the progress of the counteroffensive was slower than desired but said that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he told the BBC in an interview earlier this week. "What's at stake is people's lives."

With reporting by Reuters and AFP