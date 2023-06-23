News
Ukraine Says It Fends Off Missile Strike On Airfield Amid 'Massive' Wave Of Russian Attacks
An attempted Russian air strike on a Ukrainian airfield that involved multiple cruise missiles was parried by Ukraine's air defenses, the military said on June 23, as Moscow launched more swarms of missiles and Iranian-made drones in what the General Staff said was another "massive" overnight wave of attacks all over the country.
Russia has drastically stepped up the frequency and intensity of its air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities, in particular on Kyiv, from the beginning of last month, provoking numerous casualties among civilians and huge material damage.
Ukraine's air defenses downed all 13 cruise missiles launched by Russia in an overnight attack on a military airfield in the central region of Khmelnitskiy, the military said in a statement on June 23, adding that the attack was carried out around midnight by aircraft from the direction of the Caspian Sea.
"In addition, the air defenses destroyed a reconnaissance UAV of an unknown type," the statement said.
As another air-raid alert was declared for several hours throughout Ukraine overnight, Russian forces launched numerous Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and Shahed drones, the General Staff reported, adding that the consequences of the "massive" raid were being clarified.
In the previous wave of strike on June 22, Russia had also used three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the General staff said.
On the battlefield, Russian forces made more attempts at attacking Ukrainian positions in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported, with heavy fighting under way in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 close-quarter battles were fought over the past 24 hours.
Russia's latest wave of attacks came a day after a key bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what Moscow said were Storm Shadow missiles donated by Britain.
The strike was carried out on the bridge known as "the gate to Crimea," which represents the shortest route from the Crimean Peninsula to the front line in southern Ukraine, making it a key link in Russia's supply line.
Russia-installed officials said the road on the bridge was damaged but that no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake it.
WATCH: In a recently liberated Ukrainian village, skeletons lie amid the ruined buildings. RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych visited Vremivka and Neskuchne days after they were recaptured by Ukrainian forces.
Since the start of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has managed to retake several villages in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.
On June 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicted positive results from the counteroffensive but added that "Ukraine values the lives of its soldiers, so it does not plan to thoughtlessly lead them under fire," according to Ukrinform.
"We work according to NATO standards," Shmyhal said, speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.
"We protect each of our soldiers and take steps forward. It will take time, but we intend to move forward and we are moving forward with a counterattack. We all have to be patient and see the results."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has admitted that the progress of the counteroffensive was slower than desired but said that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he told the BBC in an interview earlier this week. "What's at stake is people's lives."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Borrell Says Agreement Reached On Need To Hold Fresh Elections In Northern Kosovo
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says agreement has been reached on the need to hold fresh elections in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo to defuse simmering tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. Borrell, who held separate crisis talks in Brussels with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22, also urged the immediate release of three Kosovar policemen detained earlier this month by Serbia amid unclear circumstances. "We agreed on the need for new elections.... Arbitrary arrests or mistreatment of prisoners is unacceptable," Borrell tweeted. " The 3 policemen held in Serbia need to be released urgently and unconditionally." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By AFP
Council Of Europe Demands Olympic Ban For Russia And Belarus
Europe's leading human rights watchdog on June 22 demanded a total ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics "as long as Russia's war of aggression" in Ukraine continues. The Council of Europe urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its constituent sports federations to uphold "its position expressed in 2022 and to ban the participation" of these athletes from the next Olympics and "all other major sporting events." The IOC in March recommended allowing the athletes to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions provided they did not actively support the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Ukrainian President Fires Ambassador To Belarus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Ihor Kyzym from the post of ambassador to Belarus. The dismissal was announced on June 22 in a decree issued by Zelenskiy. The reason for Kyzym's dismissal was not released. Kyzym had headed Ukraine's embassy in Minsk since 2017. Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Russia but not with Belarus after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. A draft resolution on recognizing Belarus as an aggressor state and on breaking off diplomatic relations was recently introduced in the Ukrainian parliament. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AP
Countries That Haven't Condemned Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Invited To Copenhagen
Denmark will host a meeting this weekend of national-security advisers from Western countries backing Ukraine and countries that have not condemned the Russian invasion. Washington will send national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to the meeting in Copenhagen. The meeting hasn't been formally announced, but a Western official speaking on condition of anonymity was quoted on June 22 as saying it will focus on how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. India, Brazil, and South Africa are among the countries that have been invited.
UN Puts Russia On List Of Shame Over Children Killed In Ukraine
The United Nations has put Russian military forces and armed proxy groups on its list of shame over violations of children's rights in its war in Ukraine.
An annual report on children and armed conflict distributed to members of the Security Council on June 22 said the deaths of 136 children killed in Ukraine were attributed to Russian forces and affiliated groups. The report includes a list intended to shame warring countries in hopes of pushing them to implement measures to protect children.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia, attributing its new status on the list to the targeting of civilians and the hundreds of children harmed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
"I am particularly shocked by the high number of attacks on schools and hospitals and protected personnel, and by the high number of children killed and maimed attributed to the Russian forces and affiliated armed groups," Guterres said in the report, according to AFP.
Human Rights Watch welcomed the UN's decision to call out Russia.
"The secretary-general has issued his new 'list of shame' for violations against children. He rightfully added Russia for horrific violations against Ukrainian children," said Jo Becker, the group's advocacy director for children's rights.
The report, which was leaked to the media ahead of its release next week, gives totals for the number of children harmed by Russian attacks, including 518 children maimed, 136 children killed, and 91 instances of children used as human shields.
The report also verifies that 480 attacks were carried out by Russian forces on schools and hospitals despite Russia's denials that it has targeted civilians during the invasion.
The report also provides figures regarding harm to children committed by Ukrainian forces. It lists 80 children killed and 212 attacks on schools and hospitals attributed to Ukrainian troops.
Total child casualties are 477 killed and 909 maimed, meaning many deaths and injuries are unattributed. The UN report also stressed that the data do not include the high number of unreported cases, as the UN follows strict guidelines for verifying reports.
The UN report also outlines 91 verified cases of children abducted by Russian armed forces. All abducted children have been released, though concerns remain that many more Ukrainian children have been taken under the guise of a Russian campaign to protect children abandoned in the war zone.
The report represents a continuation of international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow's commissioner for children's rights, over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.
International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued arrest warrants accusing Putin and Lvova-Belova of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children, which constitutes a war crime.
The Kremlin dismissed the warrant, arguing that it is void because Russia is not in the ICC's jurisdiction. Ukraine is also not a member of the ICC.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Prosecutor Seeks 19-Year Sentence For Daghestani Journalist, Co-Defendants Charged With Financing Terrorism
A Russian prosecutor on June 22 asked for a 19-year sentence for reporter Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev and his two co-defendants from the North Caucasus region and Daghestan on charges of financing terrorism that the three men and their supporters reject as politically motivated. Gadzhiyev's colleagues have said his arrest in 2019 was based on a "trumped-up" charge that was based on testimony from another suspect, who subsequently said that police extracted his testimony by torture. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged the Russian authorities to free Gadzhiyev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Parliament Allows Investigation Of Opposition Lawmaker Madumarov
BISHKEK – A Kyrgyz parliamentary commission on June 22 decided to allow the launch of a probe against opposition lawmaker Adakhan Madumarov over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council.
Madumarov, 58, and one of the leading opposition politicians in the country, has been accused of signing the border deal that President Sadyr Japarov has criticized for ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests.
Madumarov, leader of the Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, said after the parliamentary commission announced its decision following closed-door discussions, that the move was ordered by the government.
"The chairperson of the parliamentary commission today acted five times stronger than the prosecutor-general, and some of our fellow lawmakers were so loud in their accusations, but I was not offended by them," Madumarov said, adding that the whole situation around him was politically motivated.
The Prosecutor-General's Office officially asked the parliament in late May to allow the launch of an investigation of Madumarov on charges of preparing mass disorder, illegal seizure of power, and abuse of office.
The first two charges were related to October protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal that ended with the arrest of almost 30 politicians, activists, and journalists who went on trial on June 22 on various charges, including plotting mass disorders and power seizure.
However, the parliamentary commission ruled that Madumarov had nothing to do with the October protests and instead must be investigated for signing the border deal with Tajikistan in 2009.
Last year, following deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Japarov said Tajikistan now uses the 2009 agreement to justify its stance that the disputed land in the area belongs to it.
Madumarov has insisted that the agreement he signed has no judicial force as it was a preliminary document and he can't be charged for having signed it.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Russian Anti-War Protester With Cancer Sentenced To More Than Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad on June 22 sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison 64-year-old anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov after finding him guilty of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the war on Ukraine. Baryshnikov's lawyer told RFE/RL that her client was in no state to be incarcerated as he has been diagnosed with cancer and urgently needs surgery. The case against Baryshnikov was launched on May 5 over his numerous online posts condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Navalny's Motion Over Prison Withholding Pen And Paper
Russia's Supreme Court on June 22 rejected jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's motion against the Justice Ministry over his prison's refusal to allow him to have pen and paper. Navalny demanded writing materials that under Russian law all inmates are entitled to. Navalny says without the materials he is unable to write letters to his family and complaints to entities controlling his prison. Navalny filed the motion against the Justice Ministry because the Federal Penitentiary Service is under the ministry's supervision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By dpa
German Foreign Minister Demands Algeria Call Russia Aggressor In War Against Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said Algeria must clearly name Russia as the "aggressor" in the war with Ukraine. Russia must be called "the aggressor by name," Baerbock said in Berlin on June 22 after a meeting with her Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, whose visit to the German capital comes on the heels of a trip to Moscow by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Baerbock said Algeria and Germany were "very far apart" on the war, adding that Germany had experienced up close how Russia attacked its European neighbor from one day to the next without any reason.
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Moscow-Installed Official In Ukraine
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over a statement by the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo. Saldo said earlier on June 22 that Russian armed forces might attack a bridge that connects Romania and Moldova at the town of Giurgiulesti in response to a Ukrainian attack on a bridge that connects the Kherson region with Russian-occupied Crimea. Saldo did not explain the reasons for such a response. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said such statements "are absolutely unacceptable." To read the original story of RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Czech University Opens Master's Degree Program In Russian Studies
Charles University in Prague has opened a master's degree program on the study of Russian and the former Soviet republics, the university in the Czech capital said on June 21. The Boris Nemtsov Master's Program will be conducted in Russian, with some subjects taught in English. Zhanna Nemtsova, co-director of the Nemtsov Academic Center at the university, said the program was established in response to the "destruction" of liberal arts education in Russia and a growing interest in the study of the region amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Charged Again Instead Of Being Released After Serving Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been remanded in custody on a new charge instead of being released as expected after serving out a 25-day jail term for a video on his YouTube channel that called for Kazakhs to protest against a deal giving visa-free travel to Chinese nationals.
According to attorney Ghalym Nurpeisov, his client on June 22 now faces charges of financing extremism and being involved in the activities of a banned group.
Nurpeisov added that the charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was declared extremist and banned in March 2018.
Nupeisov said that Mukhammedkarim's health is currently poor after he developed kidney problems following a hunger strike he recently held to protest his arrest.
Mukhammedkarim will most likely be placed in pretrial detention no later than June 23, Nurpeisov said, emphasizing that if convicted, his client could face up to 12 years in prison.
Mukhammedkarim was handed a 25-day jail term on charge of violating regulations for public gatherings in late May, just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
Those charges stemmed from a video on Mukhammedkarim's YouTube channel that called on Kazakhs to defend their rights and his online calls for residents in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, to rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free access to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens.
Rights watchdogs have criticized authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecution of dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for Kazakhs.
However, many in Kazakhstan, consider the reforms announced by Toqaev, cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Hungary's Orban Calls For More EU Money For Western Balkans, Not Only Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 22 that the European Union should offer quicker membership to Bosnia-Herzegovina and other Western Balkans countries and should channel more funds to the region, not only to war-torn Ukraine. Orban, speaking during an official trip to Bosnia, said membership should be granted to the region's countries "no matter what they say in Brussels," adding that "the money cannot only be directed toward Ukraine." Orban has been at odds with the EU over Hungary's strengthening of ties with Russia and China and what Brussels sees as backsliding on democracy and freedoms. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Navalny Associate Aleksandr Zykov Sentenced To Five Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in the Russian city of Kostroma on June 22 sentenced in absentia the former coordinator of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the city. Aleksandr Zykov received five years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Zykov said on Facebook that the court also barred him from administering social networks for three years. Zykov left Russia in January last year and resides currently in the Netherlands. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Announces 1.5 Billion Euros In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine
The European Commission is allocating another 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on June 22. "Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. On June 21, von der Leyen announced that the EU is preparing a 50-billion-euro ($54.7 billion) package of financial assistance for Ukraine for 2024-2027. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Court Denies U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
The Moscow City Court has rejected U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pretrial detention on charges of espionage, which he, his newspaper The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
Although the June 22 hearing was held behind closed doors, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and representatives of several other diplomatic missions in Moscow were allowed to attend.
The first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, the 31-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
"Despite Russian officials' public assertions about Evan's activities, let me reiterate the U.S. government's firm position: the charges against Evan are baseless. He is an innocent journalist who was carrying out journalistic activities and has been wrongfully detained," Tracey said in a statement.
"Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable, and we call on the Russian Federation to release him, as well as Paul Whelan, another U.S. citizen who has been wrongfully detained. We call for that release to occur immediately."
Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, and then jailed for 16 years on spying charges, which he and the U.S. government deny.
The Wall Street Journal said in a statement that although the court's June 22 decision was expected, "it is no less an outrage" that Gershkovich's "detention continues to be upheld."
"Evan has been wrongfully detained for more than 12 weeks for nothing more than doing his job as a journalist. We continue to demand his immediate release," the newspaper's statement said.
Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused by the FSB security service of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
In late May, the Lefortovo district court in Moscow extended Gershkovich's pretrial detention until at least August 30.
Washington has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
The reporter's detention comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the journalist's arrest in March that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
Gershkovich was then placed in pretrial detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by SOTA
Kurti, Vucic To Meet Separately With Borrell In Brussels
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have confirmed their attendance, but won't meet face-to-face, at a crisis meeting in Brussels on June 22 called by the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell called the emergency meeting to try to calm rising tensions between the two neighbors over ethnically divisive mayoral appointments and the detention of three Kosovar police officers last week by Serbian authorities.
"I have called the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to Brussels for urgent meetings to find the way out of the current crisis. We need immediate de-escalation & new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region & EU," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
Violent clashes between NATO's KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens late last month after Pristina tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in the north boycotted by the border region's ethnic Serb majority.
On June 15, Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" three Kosovar policemen who were on a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Belgrade, meanwhile, said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
The three were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, Serb authorities said.
The United States and the European Union have urged Serbia to immediately release the three policemen.
While confirming that he would go to Brussels, Vucic said on June 22 he will meet in person with Borrell, though not with Kurti.
"Talking to him [Kurti] doesn't make sense. He gives us lectures on philosophy," said Vucic.
Kurti confirmed his participation in the Brussels meeting on June 21, saying that during the talks with Borrell he would insist on "the immediate and unconditional release of the three policemen who are being held hostage by Serbia...and the normalization of relations."
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it.
Kyrgyz Politicians, Activists, Journalists Go On Trial Over Protest Against Border Deal
BISHKEK -- A group of 27 Kyrgyz politicians, activists, and journalists, who were arrested last year for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan, have gone on trial on multiple charges, including plotting mass unrest.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek started the high-profile trial on June 22.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals protested against their arrest and launched hunger strikes while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members since their arrest in October.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the Kyrgyz government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Russian Activist Gets Prison Term For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Center
A military court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 sentenced anti-war activist Mikhail Sokolov to 11 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a military recruitment center in the city of Perm in December. The court found Sokolov guilty of treason, being a member of a terrorist group, and conducting a terrorist act. Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of military recruitment centers have been targeted by arsonists. Russian authorities have designated such attacks as terrorism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Czech Radio Websites Hacked Before Conference On Media Role In Ukraine War
Czech Radio (Cesky Rozhlas) said on June 22 that its websites suffered a massive DDoS attack hours before the start of the Media and Ukraine conference, at which Czech President Petr Pavel and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko are keynote speakers. According to Czech Radio, hackers disabled all of its websites and as of 1:15 p.m. CET the broadcaster still had a notice on its website that a broadcast from the conference, devoted to the role of the media during the Russian aggression against Ukraine, was not available on its website, even though it is available on YouTube and Czech Radio's audio portal.
Police Search Homes Of Lawyer, Public Defender Of Russian Activist Who Died In Custody
Police in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 22 searched the homes of the lawyer and public defender of anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, who died while in custody last week. It is not clear why the homes of lawyer Irina Gak and public defender Tatyana Sporysheva were searched. A day earlier, the Investigative Committee said it had launched a probe into the death of the 40-year-old anti-war activist. Gak said earlier she visited Beryozikov hours before his death and noticed traces of electric shocks on his body, adding that Beryozikov told her that police officers had threatened to kill him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian WWF Entity Cuts Ties With International Parent Organization After Being Declared 'Undesirable'
The World Wide Fund for Nature in Russia said on June 22 it had cut ties with the international nongovernmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF), a day after it was deemed an "undesirable organization" by the Prosecutor General's Office. The Russian entity said it also had terminated an agreement on the use of the Panda logo and the acronym WWF. The Prosecutor General's Office said the independent nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental and species protection was "being used as a facade to carry out projects that create threats to the country's security in the economic sphere."
