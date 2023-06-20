News
Kyiv Repels 'Massive' Russian Drone Attack; Zaporizhzhya And Lviv Also Hit Overnight, Officials Say
The air defenses of the Ukrainian capital repelled a "massive" Russian drone attack overnight, destroying about 20 Iranian-made drones, the governor of the Kyiv region said early on June 20. "Another massive air attack on the capital. This time the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, according to preliminary information -- Shahed drones," Serhiy Popko said on Telegram, adding that the attack was the first on Kyiv in the last 18 days. There was no immediate information about victims or damage. The Zaporizhzhya and Lviv regions were also targeted by Russian strikes overnight. A critical infrastructure objective was hit in Lviv, officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
More Iranian Teachers Summoned Amid Government Clampdown
Five more teachers who supported anti-government protests in Iran have been summoned to the Revolutionary Court, the latest in a series of similar moves, including trials, of teachers in other cities across the country.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has confirmed the collective summons of teachers and cultural rights activists in the central Iranian city of Yazd.
Three of the teachers, Ahmad Changizi, Mehdi Kalantari, and Hamideh Zare, were previously arrested following a nationwide teachers' rally in May 2022, which coincided with Teacher's Day in Yazd. The other two are Mansor Mirzaei and Mohammad Fakhralhosseini.
The charges levelled against the five teachers are similar to those brought against teachers and cultural rights activists during the collective trials in Shiraz and Ahvaz.
The offenses include "membership in groups with the aim of disrupting the country's security" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security," due to their presence at a teachers' protest rally.
Eight teachers were tried in the Shiraz Revolutionary Court on June 10 and a week later found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from between two years and five years.
One the teachers in Shiraz, Asghar Amirzadegan, was called to the Firozabad City Court of Justice before his sentence was issued by the Shiraz Revolutionary Court, so a suspended sentence he was previously issued due to his labor union activities could be executed.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement that since May 2022, security institutions had "unsheathed the sword of repression against associations and trade unions of educators and are trying in every way and with any kind of false accusations to extinguish the bright sun of teachers' demands."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Denmark Pledges Aid To Ukraine's Military Of More Than $3 Billion
Denmark's military support to Ukraine will be increased to 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.21 billion) during 2023-2028, the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement on June 19. The aid will be delivered through a fund that Denmark set up in March as part of the country's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine." The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery, and military needs. It is not immediately clear how much aid has been paid out.
- By Current Time
Ukraine's Defense Chief Points To Support From European Partners, Hopes To Liberate Crimea
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Current Time on June 19 provided few details about Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive but stressed the importance of the military support Kyiv is receiving from European countries and his hopes to celebrate his 58th birthday next year in Crimea.
Reznikov highlighted in the interview that the Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to train Ukrainian military pilots, engineers, mechanics, and technicians to make it possible for Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from the West. According to Reznikov, Ukrainian pilots need four-to-six weeks to get trained to operate F-16s.
He also noted a tank agreement with Lithuania and Poland that calls for establishing a maintenance hub in Poland for Leopard tanks that have been supplied to Ukraine.
In addition, Estonia and Luxemburg have supported the proposal to create an IT coalition to assist Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive against occupying Russian armed forces, he said.
In excerpts released ahead of the publication of the full interview, Reznikov said Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive was facing more difficulties than last year's push to liberate the Kharkiv region and parts of the Kherson region due to a different landscape and weather conditions.
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses, he said without providing specifics. But he said Ukrainian officials do everything they can to avoid losses and "cherish every soldier's life," while the Russians do not care about losses and send their troops to "the meat grinder."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Reznikov also reflected on the day that Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying that within hours on February 24, 2022, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin called him and offered on behalf of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to sign an agreement on capitulation.
Reznikov said he responded immediately, thanking Khrenin for his attempt to mediate and telling him that the only capitulation he would sign would be Russia's.
Referring to more recent calls by some politicians and activists to start talks with Russia to stop the war, Reznikov said that "all attempts to reach some agreements have been destroyed by the Russians."
Many have lined up to try to "reconcile us," and it has turned into a trend, Reznikov said.
"That means it is what Russians want. Why? Because they feel that they are losing what they call a 'special military operation,' they need a pause, to get rested, to lick up their wounds, and come to us with a new war, after which they will launch a war against Europe, I have no doubts about it," Reznikov said.
Reznikov also expressed confidence during the interview that Russian-occupied Crimea will be liberated along with other Ukrainian territories currently held by Russia.
He said that when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said goodbye to him at the recent Ramstein talks, Austin congratulated him on his upcoming birthday (June 18) and told him that all the defense ministers in the Ramstein group wished him all the best but added that he must invite all of them for dinner.
Reznikov agreed and predicted his next birthday will be celebrated in liberated Crimea.
Canada Places Sanctions On Iranian Judges Over Alleged Rights Abuses
The Canadian government on June 19 said it imposed sanctions on Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada. "Today's sanctions list seven individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Student Groups Issue Warnings As Policing Of Dress Code Rises
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over the increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country.
Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the educational institution's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
On June 17, special forces and plainclothes security personnel once again attacked the students at the entrance to the National Garden campus, violently arresting more than 10 male and female scholars and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
In a statement expressing solidarity with the Art University protesters, students from Tehran University's Faculty of Fine Arts, said "the aggressive and reckless actions of the security forces and the blows inflicted on the bodies of art students and other student groups, on a larger scale, are damaging to society and will provoke a direct response from the artistic and academic community."
They described the Art University administrators' actions as a "previously failed policy" and told government officials, to "remember your previous failed experiences and make a mirror of admonition because we students have joined hands and will not be silent."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Students from the K. N. Toosi University of Technology said in a separate statement that "the era of student submission to oppression has ended."
"What every oppressive power fears has happened to you, and the student can no longer be a submissive creature, because they are inherently free-thinking and freedom-loving," they added in the statement address to school administrators.
"The history of the student movement has shown that intimidation, suspensions, exiles, arrests, and killings do not weaken the unity and resistance of students...A single scratch on the body of an art student is enough to make students across the country overflow with anger and rage and pour into the streets," they warned.
In a statement titled "Woman, Life, Freedom," students from the University of Rehabilitation Sciences said the protest of art students "is nothing but the beautiful art of courage, resistance to oppression and the oppressor."
Student bodies from several other schools expressed similar sentiments in statements they issued on the subject as well.
Following the recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy.
The crackdown on students has seen them quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, following Amini's death, was suspended recently from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. To Keep Russian Assets Frozen Until Ukraine Is Compensated
The British government announced plans to tighten its sanctions policy against Russia on June 19, including introducing legislation to keep assets frozen until Moscow has agreed to pay compensation to Ukraine. The new measures will require any individual who has been designated under the sanctions to disclose assets held in Britain. The government also said there would be a new route for frozen assets to be donated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This would not result in individual sanctions being lifted. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Police Colonel Detained On Suspicion Of Abducting University Teacher
A top Tajik police officer has been detained on suspicion of abducting a university teacher who has been missing since June 12. The Prosecutor-General's office said on June 19 that Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping of Ismail Rahmonov. Rahmonov's relatives have been looking for the body of the 38-year-old father of four in the Zarafshan River amid allegations that Yusufzoda had tied the teacher's hands together and thrown him into its waters. Sources told RFE/RL that the incident might have stemmed from a dispute between Rahmonov and Yusufzoda's wife, who works at the same university. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
In Latest Move To Stifle Civil Society, Russia Labels Agora Rights Group 'Undesirable'
The Russian Prosecutor's Office has designated prominent human rights group Agora, which has provided political and rights activists with legal advice, as "an undesirable organization" and banned its operations in the country. The move was explained by Agora's alleged "threat to the basis of the country’s constitutional order and national security." Adopted in 2012, the "undesirable organization" law was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that have forced scores of nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations to halt operations as the government stifles civil society during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
'Cryptocurrency King' Sentenced To Four Months In Jail In Montenegro For Fake Passport
A court in Montenegro has sentenced Do Kwon, the fugitive former CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs, and his business partner to four months in jail for using forged documents. The Basic Court in Podgorica said on June 19 that Do Kwon will remain in custody as both South Korea and United States have requested his extradition. He is accused of fraud over his company's $40 billion collapse. Do Kwon said in his defense that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By AFP
Ex-Pakistani PM Gets Bail Extended Again In Graft Case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges was extended again on June 19, after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is rearrested. Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police. He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.
Moldova's Consitutional Court Bans Pro-Russian Shor Party
Moldova's Constitutional Court has declared the pro-Russian Shor party "unconstitutional" and has dissolved it amid moves by the impoverished former Soviet republic to escape Moscow's orbit.
"The Ministry of Justice will appoint a commission for the liquidation of the Shor Party, which will undertake all the necessary measures for the liquidation and deletion of this party from the state register of legal entities," the president of the Constitutional Court, Nicolae Rosca, said in handing down its ruling on June 19.
He added that representatives of the party in parliament will continue to exercise their mandates, but as independent deputies without the right to affiliate with other parliamentary factions.
Party leader Ilan Shor in an interview with Russian television station Rossia-24 called the ruling a "slap in the face" for Moldovans who had voted for his party.
"We will do the necessary legal procedures. We will find a formula with which we are counting on the Shor Party winning a majority in parliament at the next election," Shor said.
Further announcements on the party's next move will be made within 48 hours of consultations with lawyers, he said.
Party representative Marina Tauber called the ruling "shameful and unprecedented."
Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim of toppling President Maia Sandu and a newly appointed Western-leaning government earlier this year.
Tensions between Chisinau and Moscow have ramped up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, with fears that Russia could expand the war to Moldova, where up to 1,500 Russian troops are based in the breakaway pro-Moscow Transdniester region.
The Moldovan government has been critical of Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Sandu saying in May 2022 that Crimea, the Donbas, and Kyiv are all part of Ukraine.
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 and while the country currently is not aiming to join the NATO military alliance, as neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said in November 2022 that that didn't have to translate into self-isolation, demilitarization, or indifference toward world affairs.
In February, Sandu announced that the Kremlin was planning a coup in her country, claiming that Ukrainian intelligence had flagged details of an alleged plot, accusations that the Kremlin denied.
Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on seven members of a group linked to Shor for their role in Moscow's campaign to destabilize Moldova and instigate an insurrection.
An appeals court in Chisinau on April 14 rejected an appeal by Shor in his case and instead doubled his original sentence to 15 years. Shor, who fled the country while under house arrest pending the appeal, currently lives in Israel.
With reporting by Reuters
Public Outcry Forces Cancellation Of Pro-Kremlin Singer's Concert In Kazakhstan
Officials in Kazakhstan's southern Almaty region have cancelled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid a public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Almaty city lawmaker Erkin Raqyshev said on June 19 that the concert, scheduled to be held in the town of Qonaev on July 8, was cancelled by "popular demand." The concert's organizer, the Macao Luxury Village Resort company, confirmed the news. Leps and another Russian singer, Nikolai Baskov, have openly said that they would pay 1 million rubles (about $12,000) for every destroyed Ukrainian tank during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
NATO Summit Will Not Formally Invite Ukraine To Join Alliance, Stoltenberg Says
NATO leaders will not issue an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at a summit in Vilnius in mid-July, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 19. "At the Vilnius summit and in the preparations for the summit, we are not discussing to issue a formal invitation," he told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, adding leaders would talk about how to move Ukraine closer to NATO. At the same time, Stoltenberg warned against accepting a frozen conflict in Ukraine in return for an end to the war. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Journalist Who Wrote About Human Rights Killed In Georgia
Kazakh and Georgian officials say Kazakh journalist Zhanbota Tolegen was killed in the Georgian city of Telavi in late May. Tolegen's colleague Nazira Darimbet said on June 18 that she had received an official statement from Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry saying that Tolegen was killed by an acquaintance during a quarrel in Georgia's eastern region of Kakheti. Tolegen was in Georgia on a private trip. According to the ministry, Georgia's Interior Ministry informed its Kazakh counterparts that a suspect has been arrested. Mongolia-born Tolegen was well known in Kazakhstan for her articles focusing on human rights. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More Than 600,000 People Have Fled Bosnia-Herzegovina In Past Decade
An umbrella group on migration to and from Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) says the hobbled Balkan state that's still governed under a nearly three-decade-old peace deal has seen more than 600,000 people emigrate in the past 10 years. Mirhunisa Zukic, president of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration in BiH, issued the warning on the eve of World Refugee Day. She cited painfully unresolved issues since conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and said young people in particular are giving up on finding any semblance of prewar life. Bosnia's population is currently estimated at around 3.2 million. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Car Explosion Injures Russian-Imposed Official Of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Region
Volodymyr Epifanov, an aide to the Russian-imposed deputy minister of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, and his two associates were injured when his car exploded in Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19. Russian-installed officials of Crimea said Epifanov, his secretary, and bodyguard were hospitalized with burns on 30 percent of their bodies after a gas tank exploded in their car at 4 a.m. All three were hospitalized. The information could not be independently verified. Since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, several Moscow-installed officials have been killed or injured in explosions that Kyiv has not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Court Bailiff Found Dead In Public Restroom In Russia's Bashkortostan
A court bailiff was found dead in a public restroom in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. According to a preliminary investigation, Ildar Gilyazov shot himself with his service pistol early in the morning on June 19, in the town of Yermekeyevo. Local media quoted Gilyazov's parents as saying that their son might have died by suicide because of difficulties at work as he tried to quit the job twice, but his bosses rejected his resignation letters. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into Gilyazov's death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Kremlin Cites 'Nuances' After UN Pleads For Aid Access To Flood-Affected Southern Ukraine
The Kremlin has responded to a UN criticism over Russia's failure to allow aid access to flood-affected parts of southern Ukraine by citing security and "a lot of issues" and "many other nuances," as the humanitarian effects of a breached dam compound fighting amid the 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian regions continue to battle the devastating effects of the breach of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River on June 6 that killed dozens of people, with dozens more still missing. The dam and its immediate surroundings have been under Russian control since early in the invasion.
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government "has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" in the affected regions but that the UN would "continue to engage to seek the necessary access."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."
In addition to the flooding of dozens of communities and thousands of homes, the dam's demise cut off power supplies and access to potable water, as well as ruining crops and causing a widespread environmental disaster.
"There are a lot of issues there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the UN complaint, according to Reuters.
"How to cross where the line of contact is [between Russian and Ukrainian forces] and ensuring security -- you know that there is constant shelling there, constant provocations, civilian objects and people are being shelled, people are dying," Peskov said.
"That is why it is very difficult here, it is very difficult to provide security for them. And there are many other nuances," the agency quoted him as saying.
The UN nuclear watchdog said on June 16 after a visit by its chief to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine that it was unclear whether water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir can still be pumped to the plant.
There are indications that some water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir remains available, but it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it for use at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 16 in a statement.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on June 19 said that 18 people were known to have died in the destruction of the dam -- 14 from drowning and four from gunshot wounds during the evacuation. The number of people missing is 31 and the search for them is ongoing, he said.
More than 3,700 people and more than 280 animals have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, Klymenko said, adding that the water continued to recede, but 39 settlements and 818 houses are still flooded.
Rescuers with the State Emergency Service, policemen, guardsmen, community services personnel, and volunteers continue their work, Klymenko said.
"Despite enemy shelling, we continue to work. We are delivering water, restoring communication, [and] rescuing people," he said.
Officials in territories occupied by Moscow reported 29 people dead as the result of the flooding.
The New York Times cited evidence suggesting the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, which has controlled the dam and surrounding area since early in the conflict.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Court Hands Prison Terms To Four Residents Of Occupied Crimea
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don handed prison terms to four residents of Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19 on terrorism charges. Mykola Lahutin, Valentyn Khoroshayev, Andriy Kuliyev, and Danylo Reshetnichenko were sentenced to prison terms between seven and 7 1/2 years on charges of plotting a terrorist attack, justification of terrorism, and illegal explosive possession. Reshetnichenko was convicted of justifying terrorism and sentenced to two years in an open penal colony. All defendants pleaded not guilty. After annexing Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have jailed on terrorism charges dozens of Crimeans who opposed the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Georgian Miners' Strike Marked By Grisly Protests Enters 14th Day
Striking miners at Georgia's top producer and exporter of ferroalloys and manganese ore had not yet responded on June 19 to Georgian Manganese's effort to end a two-week labor stoppage marked by desperate protest actions by some miners, including sewing their mouths or eyelids shut. The company issued a statement a day earlier in which it offered employees a return to work at the Chiatura mines with 12-hour work days and an initial 5 percent wage hike. The striking workers are demanding 14 concessions, including a 40 percent increase in wages. State institutions including the Health Ministry have been involved in mediation. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Bank Hostage Drama In Kazakh Capital Ends With No Casualties
A man took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the bank's building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, late on June 18, but the crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the premises, the Central Asian nation's Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said. According to Akhmetzhanov, the man had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports identified the hostage-taker as Alikhan Muradov, who also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
NATO Chief Urges De-Escalation As Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Downplay Crisis Talks
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged a de-escalation between Balkan neighbors Serbia and its former province Kosovo as tensions simmer over ethnically divisive mayoral appointments and three Kosovar police officers detained last week by Serbian authorities.
Neither side in the recent eruption into violence in Serb-majority north Kosovo has appeared eager to meet face-to-face at an emergency meeting called for this week by Brussels, with neither the Serbian nor Kosovar leadership bowing to international pressure and EU-mediated talks toward normalization seemingly stalled.
"Our forces, the KFOR, will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment," Stoltenberg told journalists in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on June 18 that "technically I will appear at the meeting" but added that he won't meet directly with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kurti has not yet confirmed his participation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced plans for the urgent meeting this week on June 15, one day after the three Kosovar police officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in an initial statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
On June 17, the United States urged Vucic to order the immediate and unconditional release of the Kosovar police officers under what Washington described as bogus charges.
It said "their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” the U.S. State Department added.
Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on June 18 that "I consider it pointless to talk to a person who is not ready to talk."
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions have crept back up since Borrell and another EU envoy claimed a breakthrough via an oral agreement during mediated talks in March.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after boycotted elections in the mostly Serb north.
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said the likely scenario was that the three police officers were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
On June 17, Kosovo police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Reports Intense Battles In Donetsk Region; Russia Cites Fresh Cross-Border Shelling
Intense battles continued on June 19 as Russian forces focused on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and as Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said.
Russian forces continued to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region. There were 39 combat clashes, according to the General Staff's evening summary on June 19.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
According to the military, during the day the Russian Army carried out 32 air strikes and about 40 attacks from rocket-salvo systems on Ukrainian positions and on populated areas.
The Ukrainian Air Force made 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian officials confirmed earlier that they have retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region that hosts a major nuclear power plant.
The confirmation that Ukrainian troops retook the village of Pyatykhatky came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his regular nightly video address that his country would retake all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."
A family of six, including two children, was evacuated from Pyatykhatky, said Yuriy Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhya military administration. Malashko said about 20 civilians remain in the village.
Moscow has not mentioned Pyatykhatky, but it said Russian forces had repelled numerous assaults. It also released a video of what it said was a French-made tank seized in eastern Donetsk.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine were being met with "fierce resistance." The Ukrainians' advance has been hampered by fortifications, minefields, and a "large number of reserves," but the operation will remain on schedule, he said on Telegram on June 19.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed earlier on June 19 that Ukrainian armed forces had retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region since Kyiv recently started its counteroffensive.
The day before, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine' s Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, and Kremlin-backed reporters said Russian forces had left the village of Pyatykhatky, while the Russian Defense Ministry said attacks by Ukrainian forces in the village had been repelled.
Malyar said Ukrainian troops liberated 113 square kilometers in two weeks.
Kyiv said there had been 59 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
It also suggested Ukrainian offensives were continuing in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, citing Russian "defensive actions" there.
WATCH: A Ukrainian tank unit played a key role in a recent counteroffensive operation that managed to recapture several villages in the Donetsk region. The tank crew claims to have advanced more than 6 kilometers along the Mokri Yaly River in the hotly contested region.
The head of a local people's council under Odesa's regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said Russian Black Sea submarines had attacked that region with four Kalibr missiles overnight but that all four were "destroyed" thanks to Ukrainian air-defense forces.
In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said via Telegram on June 19 that seven civilians were hurt overnight when the town of Valuyki was shelled. Reuters quoted him as saying one of the nine buildings that had been damaged was on fire.
Russia exercises tight censorship to control reporting on the conflict, and RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the Belgorod report's authenticity.
Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
With reporting by dpa
Navalny Faces Additional 30 Years As New Trial Opens Behind Closed Doors In Russian Prison
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny faces an additional three decades in prison in a new trial on extremism charges that the Moscow City Court decided on June 19 will be held behind closed doors.
Navalny, appearing in a makeshift courtroom at his prison in the Vladimir region some 260 kilometers east of Moscow, said he was defending himself in the case, though he also had a legal team present.
The trial is seen as yet another attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most prominent critics amid a nationwide crackdown on civil society during the unprovoked war against Ukraine.
"Some people collect stamps. Some collect coins. And I have a growing collection of amazing court trials," Navalny said on June 19 on Twitter.
The closed trial in a maximum-security prison is like a "confession" by the Russian authorities, he added. "In a sense, this is the new sincerity. They now say openly: we are afraid of you. We are afraid of what you will say. We are afraid of the truth," he tweeted.
He encouraged Russians to "spread the truth," which he said "is the most powerful weapon against this regime of liars, thieves, and hypocrites."
The staff of the court traveled to the Correctional Colony No. 6 for the trial, which journalists initially could observe from a separate room over a video link with barely audible sound. Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila Navalny, were allowed to be present at the trial.
As the proceedings got under way, Navalny's legal team and his co-defendant Daniel Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny Live YouTube channel, requested the recusal of Judge Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered as residents of the Russian capital and the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
"I believe that, taking into account the current circumstances, and of criminal law, you should withdraw," Navalny, dressed in his black prison uniform, told the court.
Suvorov quickly rejected the motion.
Navalny and Kholodny face charges of creating an extremist group, making calls for extremism, creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights, financing extremism, involving a minor in criminal activities, and rehabilitating Nazism.
Shortly into the hearing, the audio feed to journalists was cut off. The representative of the press service of the court, Vadim Polezhaev, confirmed that the court had decided to hold the trial behind closed doors.
"No shame, no conscience, no honor," Navalny's father said of the court as he left the venue.
When first making public the new case in April, Navalny called the charges "absurd."
Navalny also said another case charging him with propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel.
The comments criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed in April that Navalny’s associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
Navalny has been in prison since February 2021 after he was arrested a month earlier upon his return to Russia from Germany -- where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin. He is serving sentences totaling 11 1/2 years.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
On June 6, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, ordered Russia to pay 40,000 euros ($42,800) to Navalny for refusing to investigate his poisoning.
With reporting by Mediazona
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine2
You're Hearing A Lot About Ukraine's New Counteroffensive. One Week In, It's Only Getting Started.3
Trench Selfies: Tracking A Russian Military Unit By Frontline Social Media Photos4
'Cost Of War': Czech President Says Russians In West Should Be 'Monitored'5
Ruins And Russian Dead: Ukraine Counteroffensive Trudges On After Early Successes6
Jerusalem Armenians Fear Shadowy Land Deal Marks 'Beginning Of The End'7
'Everyone For Themselves': Attacks In Border Towns And Cities Bring The War To Russia's Doorstep8
Confirmed Russian Troop Losses Climb To More Than 25,500, Report Says9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Ukrainian Tank Commander Recounts 'Three-Day Shoot-Out' To Liberate Donetsk Villages
Subscribe