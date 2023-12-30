Air Attacks On Ukraine Ease As Deaths, Condemnation Mount From Massive Russian Bombardment

Aerial attacks continued overnight between Russia and Ukraine but appeared to have abated early on December 30, one day after Russia carried out its most intense bombardment of Ukrainian military and civilian targets in the 22-month-long war, sparking international outcry and condemnation at a special meeting of the UN Security Council.

Ukrainian officials said the death toll had climbed to at least 30, with more than 160 injured in the massive Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other targets throughout Ukraine with hypersonic and other missiles and drones on December 29.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials called it the heaviest bombardment since the unprovoked full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

U.S. and European governments joined together to condemn the Russian air attacks at a special UN Security Council meeting late on December 29 requested by Kyiv.

Permanent council member China avoided condemning the attacks but called for peace, while Russia's UN envoy sought to blame the civilian casualties on Ukrainian air defenses.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Russian air attacks on Ukraine through a spokesperson. Stephane Dujarric said in a statement for Guterres that "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately."

"Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in conjunction with the Security Council gathering.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the council that Russia's forces had only attacked military targets. It blamed Ukrainian air defenses for civilian deaths.

Ukrainian officials have said that among the dozens of deaths were at least nine people killed in Kyiv when a warehouse and residential buildings were struck.

Hours after the Security Council meeting, the Ukrainian General Staff said early on December 30 that there had been dozens of Russian missile and drone attacks on military and civilian targets in the past 24 hours.

And the Russian Defense Ministry said 32 drones had attacked Russian territory overnight, including in the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow regions. It did not mention casualties or damage.

Earlier, the Russian ministry said it had shot down 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southwestern region of Belgorod on December 29, adding that one person had been killed and four injured there.

Zelenskiy's office said early on December 30 that the Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to a forward control post in Avdiyivka, the scene of months of intense ground fighting in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces continue to try to surround Avdiyivka.

Ukrainian officials said late on December 29 that search-and-rescue operations were continuing in many places struck in the missile and drone barrage earlier in the day.

They have reported that 158 Russian missiles of varying sophistication and attack drones were fired and said Russia appeared to throw "everything they have" into the attack.

Power was cut in four northern and southern regions as a result of the attacks, which reportedly hit a maternity ward and education facility as well as residential buildings and infrastructure.

The intense attack comes with U.S. and other Western assistance at risk despite Kyiv's pleas. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on December 29 that there can be "no talk of a truce" under current conditions.

The United States and its NATO allies were consulting Warsaw after Poland reported an air intrusion during the Russian flurry, with indications reportedly suggesting a possible Russian missile was to blame.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he talked with President Andrzej Duda about the "missile incident" and said the alliance "is monitoring the situation & we will remain in contact as the facts are established."

A Russian charge d'affaires who was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry said Warsaw did not show evidence of a missile entering its airspace.

With reporting by Reuters