Ukraine Claims To Have Killed Top Russian Naval Commander, 33 Others In Sevastopol Missile Strike

Ukraine's military claimed that nearly three dozen officers with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, including its top commander, were killed in a missile attack on the fleet headquarters last week.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The claim could not be immediately confirmed, and Russia released markedly lower casualty figures from the September 22 attack in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

But the strike itself on the naval headquarters was the latest in a series of increasingly audacious attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian ships and Black Sea facilities -- attacks that Western experts say may have drastically curtailed Russia’s naval operations in the region.

In a statement issued on September 25, Ukraine’s special operations forces cited “new information about the losses of the enemy as a result of the special operation,” claiming that 34 officers, including the fleet commander, were killed when cruise missiles -- believed to be either British or French -- hit the Sevastopol building. At least 105 others were wounded, it said.

The Ukrainian statement did not name the naval commander in its statement. The current top officer in the Black Sea Fleet is Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

The September 22 attack, which was caught on bystanders’ video and satellite imagery, came on the heels of a missile strike nine days earlier that hit Sevastopol’s main naval shipyard. Two ships -- a landing vessel and a diesel submarine -- that were undergoing repairs in a dry dock facility were believed to be severely damaged, if not destroyed. The dry dock facility may have also been damaged, which would limit Russia’s ability to maintain and repair its naval ships.

Dozens of Russian naval personnel were killed in the attack, Ukrainian officials have said, a claim that has also not been confirmed.

Ukraine, whose own Black Sea Fleet was either sunk or scuttled in the weeks after Russia’s February 2022 invasion, has carried out other significant attacks on Russian ships.



In April 2022, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the guided missile cruiser Moskva, was hit and sunk west of Crimea, south of the port of Odesa. Ukrainian officials later said modified Neptune anti-ship missiles had been used in the attack.

It was a major embarrassment for the Russian Navy, and estimates of the death toll among sailors ranged from a couple of dozen to hundreds. Russia's Defense Ministry has said one sailor died and 27 were missing, figures that many experts concluded were implausible.

Also on September 25, Ukraine’s president said that the country had received its first shipment of U.S.-made Abrams tanks, a powerful weapon that commanders hope will bolster its ongoing counteroffensive.

“Good news from [Defense] Minister [Rustem] Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are getting ready to strengthen our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for implementing agreements on this,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on Telegram on September 25.

There was no independent confirmation that the tanks had arrived.

The United States has said 31 battle tanks in total would be sent to Ukraine. Washington has said it would also send depleted uranium ammunition for the Abrams tanks to use. Ukraine has said it needs tanks to strengthen its brigades amid a slow-moving counteroffensive that started in July.

Russia has stepped up its aerial bombardments of Ukrainian sites, targeting in particular Ukraine's grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions. Ukraine has resumed exporting grain despite Russia’s pulling out of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing safe grain shipments in July.

An overnight air strike on another port facility in Izmayil injured two people and damaged infrastructure, the region’s governor said in a post to Telegram on September 26. Ukraine’s military reported shooting down 26 of 38 Iranian-made attack drones it said were launched by Russia.

A day earlier, Russian missiles and drones hit Odesa’s port area, and grain storage facilities suffered “significant damage.”



For its part, Ukraine has stepped up its own aerial attacks, not only on Sevastopol, but also the Belbek airfield north of the city.



And Ukraine has apparently targeted locations in Russia itself. The governor of the Belgorod region said air defenses had shot down seven Ukrainian drones in a “massive attack” on September 25. No injuries were reported.

