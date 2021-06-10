Poland Detains Man On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

Polish prosecutors have arrested a man they say was acting as a spy for Russia and placed him in pretrial detention for three months.

"The suspect carried out his activities in Poland, the European Union, and other countries, which was part of the Russian propaganda and disinformation projects undertaken in order to weaken the position of the Republic of Poland in the EU and in the international arena," the National Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on June 10.

The office identified the suspect as Janusz N, and said that in searches of his residence and offices of "related entities" over 300,000 zlotys ($81,450) in cash and a large number of "data devices" were seized.

It added that he was "commissioned by people working for Russian intelligence, and tried to establish contact with Polish and foreign politicians, including those working in the European Parliament."

Russia has yet to comment on the arrest.

The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.