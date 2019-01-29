A Tajik man who was severely injured in the partial collapse of an apartment building in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk on New Year's Eve has been released from hospital.

Officials at the Chelyabinsk regional clinic said that 26-year-old Shuhrat Ulfatov was released on January 29.

Ulfatov was found in the rubble seven hours after an explosion on December 31 sent a section of the 10-story building in Magnitogorsk crashing to the ground, killing 39 people.

Ulfatov's 24-year-old wife and their three children were among those killed.

The only person said to still be hospitalized after the blast is an 11-month-old baby, Ivan Fokin, who spent 35 hours in the rubble in freezing cold before he was found alive by rescuers.

The boy suffered a skull injury, fractures, kidney dysfunction, frostbite, dehydration, and hypothermia. He is being treated in a Moscow clinic.

Russian officials have said that the explosion was likely caused by a natural gas leak.

Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti