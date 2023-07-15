Russian Forces Shell Ukraine's Sumy Region As Kyiv Claims Advances In South

Russian shelling targeted border areas in Sumy Province in Ukraine's northeast, causing multiple explosions, local officials said on July 15, as Kyiv claimed its troops were advancing against the invading forces in the country's south.

No casualties were reported from the latest Russian strikes in Sumy, but the regional military administration said several residential buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged in the attack.

The attack "by various types of weapons" caused dozens of explosions, damaging two private houses in the Novoslobidsk area and destroying two harvesters and two tractors in the Khotyn rural settlement, the military administration said. Three residential buildings were damaged in the Seredino-Budsk area, it added.

Sumy Province, which borders Russia, frequently comes under Russian strikes. Three people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a drone strike on the namesake provincial capital, Sumy, on July 4.

Regional authorities have said they were considering a plan to resettle some 12,000 residents from the border areas.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said its troops were advancing in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and restraining an "onslaught" by the Russian Army on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening summary on July 14 that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems. It said the Russian military would continue to focus its main efforts on areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka. About 20 combat clashes took place during the day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the fighting in his nightly address late on July 14, telling Ukrainians they must realize that Russian forces in the south and east are deploying all possible resources to stop Ukrainian soldiers from advancing.

WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk.

"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said after chairing a meeting with top commanders.

"And every 1,000 meters we advance, every success of every combat brigade, deserves our gratitude," he said.

Several Ukrainian regions declared an air-raid alert earlier on July 14 as Russia unleashed a fresh round of Iranian-made drones, causing damage and injuries, regional officials said.

Six drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses over the industrial city of Kryviy Rih in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak on Telegram.

"However, it was not possible to destroy all drones, and a utility company was damaged in Kryviy Rih," Lysak wrote, adding that a local transport company and several buildings were also damaged in the city, while special industrial equipment was destroyed. A 56-year-old man suffered light injuries, Lysak said.

The head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram that despite the damage, utilities in the city are working.

The Ukrainian air defense said it shot down 16 of the 17 Iranian-made drones used by Russia in the attack.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP